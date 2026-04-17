Microsoft Finally Ups FAT32 Size Limit

You probably don’t spend a lot of time using the FAT32 file system anymore, since it’s thoroughly been superseded many times over. Even so, Microsoft has seen fit to deliver an upgrade for FAT32 for the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build. Finally, the stock Windows tools will let you format a FAT32 drive up to 2 TB instead of locking you to a 32 GB maximum!

The size limit was never baked into the FAT32 spec itself. With a 32-bit field for counting sectors, the file system supports up to 2 TB volumes with 512-byte sectors. However, as explained by former Microsoft developer [Dave Plummer], it just so happened that the 32 GB limit came about because of a random decision made when slapping together the Format dialogue box over 30 years ago.

The pending change was first announced in 2024, affecting the command line format tool as well. It’s actually been possible to create larger FAT32 volumes for some time, you just couldn’t easily do it with Microsoft’s standard formatting tools.

FAT32 is still a terrible file system to use in 2026, mostly because it has a hard limit on file size that tops out at 4 GB. It’ll ruin your life if you’re shooting HD or 4K video. We often don’t spend a lot of time musing over file systems in detail, but they’re right at the heart of everything we do on our computers on a daily basis. Sometimes, it bears thinking about!