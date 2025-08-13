FLOSS Weekly Episode 842: Will The Real JQ Please Stand Up

We’re back! This week Jonathan chats with Mattias Wadman and Michael Farber about JQ! It’s more than just a JSON parser, JQ is a whole scripting language! Tune in to find out more about it.

