Josef Prusa Warns Open Hardware 3D Printing Is Dead

It’s hard to overstate the impact desktop 3D printing has had on the making and hacking scene. It drastically lowered the barrier for many to create their own projects, and much of the prototyping and distribution of parts and tools that we see today simply wouldn’t be possible via traditional means.
What might not be obvious to those new to the game is that much of what we take for granted today in the 3D printing world has its origins in open source hardware (OSHW). Unfortunately, [Josef Prusa] has reason to believe that this aspect of desktop 3D printing is dead.
If you’ve been following 3D printing for awhile, you’ll know how quickly the industry and the hobby have evolved. Just a few years ago, the choice was between spending the better part of $1,000 USD on a printer with all the bells and whistles, or taking your chances with a stripped-down clone for half the price. But today, you can get a machine capable of self calibration and multi-color prints for what used to be entry-level prices. According to [Josef] however, there’s a hidden cost to consider.
From major development comes major incentives. In 3D printing’s case, we can see the Chinese market dominance. Printers can be sold for a loss, and patents are filed when you can rely on government reimbursements, all help create the market majority we see today. Despite continuing to improve their printers, these advantages have made it difficult for companies such as Prusa Research to remain competitive.
That [Josef] has become disillusioned with open source hardware is unfortunately not news to us. Prusa’s CORE One, as impressive as it is, marked a clear turning point in how the company released their designs. Still, [Prusa]’s claims are not unfounded. Many similar issues have arisen in 3D printing before. One major innovation was even falsely patented twice, slowing adoption of “brick layering” 3D prints.
Nevertheless, no amount of patent trolling or market dominance is going to stop hackers from hacking. So while the companies that are selling 3D printers might not be able to offer them as OSHW, we feel confident the community will continue to embrace the open source principles that helped 3D printing become as big as it is today.
I hear people talking a lot about Voron, but haven’t investigated it yet… How does it compare to modern commercial desktop FDM printers?
You can make a competitive machine (feature wise) from the Voron designs. You can even make it better (for your specific use case). It’s most likely a bit more expensive than a commercial one and a lot more tinkering is involved. If you want to just print a pretty thing you saw on the net: get a commercial printer and rely on support and spare parts. If you have a specific use case or love the challenge: build your own Voron/RatRig/etc.
You can also buy a complete Voron from a company that builds them and then rely just on COTS (commercial off the shelf) parts and not proprietary parts.
COTS is Voron design ethos.
The Vorons are just as good as commercial and sometimes better depending on how you build them. It is arguably the project from which most commercial CoreXY printers now were derived from and a reason as to why features like Input Shaping and Pressure Advance became widespread. Being one of the main platforms on which Klipper and its many features were developed and tested on.
Building from “Commercial Of The Shelf” parts is rarely cheap though, with even kits from LDO being fairly pricey and requiring printer parts. Rendering it often more of a printer for those who already have one and are looking for a companion that is ready for bigger tasks (Voron2.4 350mm) or for dealing with very small parts while the main printer works on the bigger whole (Voron V0.2). At least that is how I view them.
I’ve got Bambus at work and a Voron 350 at home. Voron is sort of the last word in build-your-own-printer these days. The build process is probably not difficult for anyone who reads this site but I found the firmware/software to have more of a learning curve. I’d say that a “stock” voron is slightly behind bambu but with tuning and various upgrades it can be made to be better than one. They have mostly the same features. My own is slightly slower with a bit worse print quality (though I haven’t put in the time to tune everything super well). However, I can print with more materials (up to 8 at once) and have a larger print area.
Repairs are also much easier on the Voron; it’s mostly a bunch of M3 and M4 screws. When something breaks on the Bambu (which will happen) it’s a lot harder to fix – a lot of custom tiny screws and fragile ribbon cables.
If you’re doing anything weird or custom (beyond import model, press slice button, wait for print) you will appreciate the flexibility that bambu lacks. A lot of the innovations you see will appear on a Voron first. That said, the community can go in circles. For just the bed leveling probe, they started with an inductive sensor, then it was a mechanical switch the toolhead picks up, then a switch built into the toolhead that uses the nozzle itself, and now they’re back on a different inductive probe. Obviously, what’s best for your printer is your decision.
In total I spent probably only a little more than a Bambu H2D, but 50x as much time over a few years.
Thanks! More information than the article!
You kept buying electronics, steppers, ICs, hot plates and everythig else from china, now they’re fugging you without a lube. Who could’ve predicted that?
You enabled chinese by buying cheap clones of STM32 microcontrollers instead of genuine stuff made by STmicroelectronics in their EU fabs.
i think i agree with the punchline at the end of the article
i feel like when something becomes truly popular, people get a funny view on it. 15 years ago, it was a thousand people hacking on it and 0 people buying off the shelf products and now it’s a thousand people hacking on it and a million people buying off the shelf products. and people are crying about the end of the hacking, but truly it didn’t go anywhere.
same pattern happens again and again all over technology.
i started with a reprap kossel kit a decade ago, and when it died i bought an off the shelf printer. but i was really barely hacking on it…i did print replacements / upgrades for a lot of the components, but that was because they were crap, not because i had novel ideas about how they should work. i was just copying the real innovators then, and i’m just paying a company to copy them now.
only regret i have is i bought a fancy hot end i never bothered to install, and now i probably never will because the stock hot end on my $170 printer is so nice!
I’m still using my scratch built Mendel90. Except I’m not because I have upgraded it multiple times. I suppose it is a little less open source now than it used to be because my current extruder is not. That’s about it though.
If I was convinced to buy a factory built closed-source printer… it would be one that I felt I could work on. And as time went by I would be keeping it up to date by applying open source upgrades.
I’m kind of reminded of the desktop wars by this discussion. Linux desktops hold a very small minority share right? That is so often the excuse for hardware or software manufacturers not supporting it. But I started using computers in the 80s, I remember that. There were companies making money then. But how many people had a home computer in those days? Probably fewer than run a Linux desktop today. It didn’t make it un-profitable!
Long live OSHW!
A harsh reality is that if you make something commercially successful that others can freely replicate. You will get a lot rushing in to do just that. Exploiting more favorable logistical/labour conditions and not having to invest Time and resources in its development to undermine you in the market. With the constant risk that eventually a party may seek to hijack the development and wield patents to force the market into becoming practically “theirs”.
And yeah. While quite a few will care and stick by your creation out of principle. Most people are just conditioned to go for whatever seems like a good deal with no care about what went behind it. Even if knowing that can avoid regrets later like BBL’s little stunt where they locked down an API to only listen to their own apps.
I completely agree, but I would like to point out that this is true only if your goal is to dominate the market. You cannot do that with open source hardware for the reasons you gave. But you can stay in business, and keep making good products that dedicated people use and like.
I think people too often conflate capitalism with standards for morality or success. Why is the goal by default to make as much money as possible? If that’s the goal then it’s not at all surprising that negative adaptations would result. If your goal is something else, then open source can be competitive.
I found it really strange that Joseph was using the Chinese firms’ patent applications, which surged in 2020, to tell a story about uncompetitive behavior. The number of patents issued are usually used in economics as a proxy for innovation.
I’d bet my bippy that the top yellow line in # patents is Bambu, and I’d bet that a good percentage of those patents actually represent actual innovation. I bet 2nd-highest is Creality. They’re not sleeping either.
The big Chinese firms are focusing not on copying, like they used to, but on pushing out new features — at least as far as reliability and ease-of-use are concerned. And that used to be Prusa’s niche, so it’s no surprise that they’re feeling the heat.
Whether they have unfair advantages in the form of gov’t support, I can’t say. They certainly have a home-turf advantage by being located in Shenzhen, like the US computer firms used to have in Silicon Valley.
But as always, the real innovation — the real left-field, wacky new ideas stuff — comes from our community, and we see that every week on Hackaday. Whether this is good for business, either Prusa’s or Bambu’s, is kinda moot for us?
“Many similar issues have arisen in 3D printing before. ”
Reminds me of MakerBot’s story with Bre Petis announcing in 2012 that their next 3D printer will not be open source
https://www.cnet.com/tech/tech-industry/pulling-back-from-open-source-hardware-makerbot-angers-some-adherents/
China supports its engineers. When you bring it back to first principles that’s all it is.
“China supports its engineers. ”
Errr, uhm, yes … truly a worker’s paradise.
And for the record, yeah, I have spoken to lots of folks who work/worked there.
It’s even worse if the software is locked down.
I bought an AnyCubic S1C (as far as I know it’s a Bambulab clone) at release based on YouTube video’s. I did not know that the software was locked down and that it didn’t run on Linux. So I had to install a Windows virtual machine just to run the software, which also didn’t run in proton. Ok so I had that sort of working, but couldn’t connect. Turns out, you couldn’t connect to the “makeronline” part that the software requires to print if you use a VPN and I don’t want to use the internet without a VPN from within the EU, for obvious reasons. And you have to have a username and password and connect over the internet to the printer. This caused me so much headache. For the first weeks I was not able to print the way I expected it to and was trying to figure out how things work so I couldn’t send it back anymore as that time had passed.
Turns out, some hero made firmware called Rinkhals. It’s installed next to the original firmware. Now I can finally connect over my LAN (didn’t work with stock firmware even though it was advertised that it could), use a normal slicer, don’t have to run a Windows vm, no internet required, the printer is (at least) twice as fast, it has mainsail, way more options and it’s finally epic.
My printer was almost a paperweight if it wasn’t for him. I wish he didn’t use the github insane donation system that wants all sorts of personal details, or I would have donated to him already.
That must have been really bad YouTube videos if all of that was never mentioned.
“It’s hard to overstate the impact desktop 3D printing has had on the making and hacking scene. It drastically lowered the barrier for many to create their own projects, and much of the prototyping and distribution of parts and tools that we see today simply wouldn’t be possible via traditional means.”
2026, we’ll see if it can be an end run around “making things in America”.
