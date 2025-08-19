Using Ultra-Wideband For 3D Location And Tracking

Interested in playing with ultra-wideband (UWB)? [Jaryd] recently put together a fairly comprehensive getting started guide featuring the AI Thinker BU03 that looks like a great place to start. These modules can be used to determine distance between two of them to an accuracy in the order of 10 centimeters, and they can do so in any orientation and with obstacles in the line of sight. It is possible to create a network of these UWB modules to get multiple distance measurements at once and enable real-time 3D tracking for your project.

[Jaryd] gathers up nine UWB modules and uses a Raspberry Pi Pico for command and control purposes. He explains how to nominate the “tag” (the device being tracked) and the “base stations” (which help in locating the tag). He reports having success at distances of up to about 10 meters and in favorable circumstances all the way up to as much as 30 meters.

If you don’t know anything about UWB and would like a primer on the technology be sure to check out What Is Ultra Wideband?