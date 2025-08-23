Here at Hackaday HQ, we all have opinions about the way we like to do things. And no surprise, this extends to the way we like to lay out circuits in schematics. So when we were discussing our own takes on this piece on suggested schematic standards, it was maybe more surprising how much we did agree on than how much we had different preferred styles. But of course, it was the points where we disagreed that provoked the most interesting discussion, and that’s when I had a revelation.
Besides torturing electronics, we all also write for you all, and one thing we always have in mind is who we’re writing for. The Hackaday audience, not to blow you up, is pretty knowledgeable and basically “full-stack” in terms of the hardware/software spectrum. This isn’t to say that everyone is a specialist in everything, though, and we also have certain archetypes in mind: the software type who is just starting out with hardware, the hardware type who isn’t as savvy about software, etc. So, back to schematic layout: Who is your audience? It matters.
For instance, do you organize the pinout for an IC by pin number or by pin function, grouping the power pins and the ADC pins and so on? If your audience is trying to figure out the circuit logic, you should probably go functional. But if you are trying to debug a circuit, you’re often looking at the circuit diagram to figure out what a given pin does, and the pin-number layout is more appropriate.
Do you lay out the logical flow of the circuit in the schematic, or do you try to mimic the PCB layout? Again, it could depend on how your audience will be using it. If they have access to your CAD tool, and can hop back and forth seamlessly from schematic to PCB, the logical flow layout is the win. However, if they are an audience of beginners, or stuck with a PDF of the schematic, or trying to debug a non-working board, perhaps the physical layout is the right approach.
Al Williams, who has experience with projects of a much larger scale than most of us self-taught hackers, doesn’t even think that a schematic makes sense. He thinks that it’s much easier to read and write the design in a hardware description language like VHDL. Of course, that’s certainly true for IC designs, and probably also for boards of a certain complexity. But this is only true when your audience is also familiar with the HDL in question. Otherwise, you’re writing in Finnish for an audience of Spaniards.
Before this conversation, I was thinking of schematic layout as Tom Nardi described it on the podcast – a step along the way to get to the fun parts of PCB layout and then to getting the boards in hand. But at least in our open-source hardware world, it’s also a piece of the documentation, and a document that has an audience of peers who it pays to keep in mind just as much as when I’m sitting down and writing this very newsletter. In some ways, it’s the same thing.
“For instance, do you organize the pinout for an IC by pin number or by pin function, grouping the power pins and the ADC pins and so on? If your audience is trying to figure out the circuit logic, you should probably go functional. But if you are trying to debug a circuit, you’re often looking at the circuit diagram to figure out what a given pin does, and the pin-number layout is more appropriate.”
PDF with things like actions and buttons, layers, and hyperlinks allows both representations to co-exist, so it doesn’t have to be an either/or.
In a schematic, I prefer to group pins by function. That allows for much “clearer” schematics that are easier to understand and easier to spot errors on.
Good luck groupings pins by location of a BGA-package.
For debugging purposes, you can simply use the cross-probe functionality between schematic and PCB-layout. (present on any decent ECAD program).
That previous topic about schematic standards / style was useful, but this it not much more then sand / salt / noise.
Schematics should always be drawn according to logical rules (mostly handled in that previous topic). And never according to PCB layout. Even when you are debugging, you first have to understand what you are debugging. And for that you need a logically drawn schematic. And before the “debugging” step, you have to design the schematic first, and then build the thing. Schematics are not just drawn for “debugging”.
Another clear indication for this is if you’re reverse engineering an unknown PCB. The first schematic draft you create from it (especially when done the old fashioned way with pen(cil) and paper is probably horrible, hardly any better then the PCB. Such schematics are usually drawn at least twice (Which is also where CAD is useful, as schematic sections can be untangled by dragging them around and reconnecting them.
The RAM IC shown here is a good example. Just try to figure out it’s a RAM from the “pinout picture”. (I guess it’s a ram because I saw a WE# on the right picture. How many data and address lines does it have? How many Power and GND pins? How many “special” pins?
The symbol as used on the left side is normally never used in a schematic. The only reason it exists is because it’s generated from some sort of scripted approach, with data probably extracted from a PDF, or maybe some VHDL / Verilog code.
One thing that can be useful for debugging and as a learning tool, is to print out the leftside picture, and glue it on the IC. This works quite nicely with THT dip packages, (but SMT is too small for this).
For printing out such labels, I usually first put them in a spreadsheet. It’s easy to set a row height of 2.54mm , and set the columns to the width of the IC (use right / left alignment for the text).
I just did a little test in KiCad.
1. Put a (logically drawn) RAM IC on the schematic.
2. Hover and press [b]CTRL + e[/b] to load it in the schematic editor.
3. []Schematic Editor / Edit / Pin Table[/b]
4. Click on the [b]Number[/b] column to sort them numerically.
5. Copy the first half of the pins, paste them in a spreadsheet.
6. Click again on the [b]Number[/b] column to sort them in descending order.
7. Copy the other half, and paste these too in a spreadsheet.
This was pretty quick. Writing it down too more time then doing it.
Also, I did not see that “agree to disagree” very much in that previous article.
Pretty much everybody agrees on the majority on the rules: Voltages up/down, signals left/right and such. There are a few areas where personal styles are different. (Such as where to place the decoupling caps). And apart from personal preferences, such things may also depend on the type of schematic.
