Suggested Schematic Standards

We often think that if a piece of software had the level of documentation you usually see for hardware, you wouldn’t think much of it. Sure, there are exceptions. Some hardware is beautifully documented, and poorly documented software is everywhere. [Graham Sutherland’s] been reviewing schematics and put together some notes on what makes a clean schematic.
Like coding standards, some of these are a bit subjective, but we thought it was all good advice. Of course, we’ve also violated some of them when we are in a hurry to get to a simulation.
Most of the rules are common sense: use enough space, add labels, and avoid using quirky angles. [Flannery O’Connor] once said, “You can do anything you can get away with, but nobody has ever gotten away with much.” She was talking about writing, but the same could be said about schematics.
[Graham] says as much, pointing out that these are more guidelines. He even points out places where you might deliberately break the rules. For example, in general, wires should always go horizontally or vertically. However, if you are crossing two parallel wires, you probably should.
So what are your schematic rules? Software has standards like MISRA, CERT, and various NASA standards. Oddly enough, one of our favorite quick schematic editors is truly terrible but obeys most of these rules. But you can surely do better than that.
I like to make an “edit history” layer to document the changes I make, which I guess you could skip with careful use of git or equivalent…
Overall, good advise, clearly drawn schematics make projects much easier to read by others, and also when you see your own schematic a few years after you’ve drawn it. I do have a bunch of additional remarks though:
Be consistent.
In some of his examples he added the greek Ohm to resistors and F to capacitors, in other examples he did not. I prefer to use RKM code https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RKM_code It’s less typing (especially for the weird “Ohm” symbol) and uses up less paper space while still being very clear and unambiguous.
But with one small deviation. Using a capital K (Kelvin?) instead of the lower case k for the kilo range is clearly a fault in the “standard” Graham has also used both capital K and lower case k throughout his examples.
In addition to his rule 7). Symbols are logical, footprints are physical. Use standardized symbols. Sometimes I see opamps and FET’s drawn as rectangles. Yuck! always use the standardized symbols when they are available. Especially with the EasyEDA he uses this is somewhat common.
Put the value field of resistors inside the resistor. KiCad has both an “R” and an “R_Small”, but with the bigger resistor, the value fits inside the resistor, which makes the overall space used smaller with the bigger resistor. (It’s the default, but you have to turn off the “auto-placement” for the fields.
I agree with his “Split bigger schematics up into labelled blocks”, but the example he gave is very bad. He uses the “very many unconnected tiles” approach here, which is unfortunately becoming more common. Just try to figure out how the power is distributed from the input (USB-C?) to the uC (I could not find it). And how does that loose block with the USB jumper fit in the overall scheme? Every little block is connected with labels only, and this makes it very easy to miss a few connections. You have to use search functions to make sure you did not loose anything. Drawing all the rectangles is also a waste of time. By the time the schematic is finished, most of these rectangles have probably been redrawn more then 5 times.
Also, labeling a 3V3 regulator with the test “3V3 Regulator” is not useful. It’s much better to create a single block (or even a sheet) for the whole power section. That would include the “USB-C Power” block in the lower left corner, and the the connector. (Uhm, I think that block is the connector, but I’m not sure).
Making a bigger block with all the sensors combined also make more sense. Now you have to go hunting (zooming scrolling) to see how many sensors there are. Maybe there are more sensors on other sheets (the uC also seems to be missing…).
Just try to figure out how I2C is connected to all things. There is a “GPIO Net Ties” block, an “I2C Net Ties” block, an “I2C Logic Level Translation, and that is before any wire is connected to any IC. Having all these blocks (including the I2C sensors) connected with a few wires is very much easier to read. This schematic with all the little squares is a good example of an over use of labels, and this is a quite bad (but all too common) practice
Make the text in the titles bigger, so you can also read them when zoomed out. They really should be readable in the zoomed out picture he has shown on his website.
And maybe, just maybe, his block with “Plusivo ESP8266 Connector” is his microcontroller. Searching the internet reveals that it is indeed probably true.
Really quick one but I may be back for more comments.
No 4 way junctions. If you need 4 lines connected. Offset one of them one grid.
Nothing wrong with 4-way junctions. The days that junction dots (dis) appear by photo copying a flattened tree carcass (RIP) a lot of times is not a problem anymore in these modern times.
But please don’t start adding inductor hop overs, especially when a wire crosses a whole group of wires this makes schematics confusing, and they add nothing to the readability of the schematic.
