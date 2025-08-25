We can understand why shaderacademy.com chose that name over “the shady school,” but whatever they call it, if you are looking to brush up on graphics programming with GPUs, it might be just what you are looking for.

The website offers challenges that task you to draw various 2D and 3D graphics using code in your browser. Of course, this presupposes you have WebGPU enabled in your browser which means no Firefox or Safari. It looks like you can do some exercises without WebGPU, but the cool ones will need you to use a Chrome-style browser.

You can search by level of difficulty, so maybe start with “Intro” and try doing “the fragment shader.” You’ll notice they already provide some code for you along with a bit of explanation. It also shows you a picture of what you should draw and what you really drew. You get a percentage based on the matching. There’s also a visual diff that can show you what’s different about your picture from the reference picture.

We admit that one is pretty simple. Consider moving on to “Easy” with options like “two images blend,” for example. There are problems at every level of difficulty. Although there is a part for compute shaders, none seem to be available yet. Too bad, because that’s what we find most interesting. If you prefer a different approach, there are other tutorials out there.