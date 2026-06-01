It’s possible to get a pretty good deal on used Toyota Prius cars, but as with all hybrid cars that also means a used battery pack and resulting issues. In the case of the Gen 2 Prius that [HubNut] recently acquired it was clear that its battery was effectively toast, with the engine running constantly and the car often giving up due to detected issues with the pack. After getting to an EV-focused garage for repairs, a spare NiMH module was used to replace a problematic module to bring it back to good health, while raising the question of how sensible such a repair is.
Certainly, compared to the average BEV where a much larger battery is generally integrated well into the frame, a Prius makes things very easy, with the compact battery readily accessible and removable from the trunk. It is also a very modular battery, with some elbow grease and bolt-twisting enough to disassemble it.
Even with that it still a high-voltage battery with all the associated risks, and as raised in the comments there’s a big question about putting a new(er) cell into a pack with more worn-out NiMH cells as generally the cells wear out fairly evenly. While this fix can give the pack some more life, the new cell won’t match the internal resistance and other parameters of the pack, leading to issues like voltage drift. Then there’s the issue that if one cell failed, others probably aren’t far behind, so this hack would soon become a regular ritual.
Much like swapping one bad 18650 Li-ion cell in a bigger battery, it’s probably a more sustainable solution to simply replace the entire battery at once, or at least replace all modules or cells to properly refurbish it. For [HubNut] this fix suffices because he suspects that this pack was already assembled from random modules, it’s an important consideration to make if you don’t enjoy ending up stranded during a trip.
7 thoughts on “On The Wisdom Of Replacing A NiMH Module In A Prius Battery Pack”
solar panels these days are often paired with a per-panel “optimizer” or “micro-inverter” so that one shaded (or faulty) panel doesn’t take out a string of them. i wonder how the costs / tradeoffs will be negotiated in the future for battery packs. seems like a lot to ask of your BMS but the number and quality of transistors embedded in everything seems to be growing still
Would you pay that much money to fix a 17-23 year old car? How many years till you have to scrap it anyhow?
The eCVT transmission on these is rock solid. Prius’s regularly run for more than 500k miles.
It’s not about the miles, it’s the overall age and wear on all parts. Plastics and rubber become brittle, windshield is blasted, rust is setting in… all sorts of little things start to break down, even in a Toyota.
It’s approaching that age where you have to fix something every single year and the extra maintenance cost eventually exceeds the yearly depreciation of a newer car, so you’re better off scrapping it and getting another.
A prius battery isnt very expensive you can get a new one for ~$2-3k.
I daily drive a 56 year old car Ive owned for 22 years.
Unless youre beating the crap out of the car and doing no maintenance I cant see any reason you cant keep any car on the road indefinitely.
That said. I bought mine for $500 and all told i have around $18k invested in it. I could get around $35-45K for it today. I seriously doubt a prius will ever gain value the way my car has.
Keeping it going by fixing little problems one-by-one is very expensive, unless you have your own garage and do it yourself.
There comes a time when everything starts to break and you’re spending more time fixing the car than driving it, until you’ve basically rebuilt the whole thing and then it’s good for another 20 years again.
Rebuilt packs are a thing, aren’t super expensive, and include core recycling. That seems like the most eco and permanent solution for this. Replacing a single cell like that is definitely a temporary fix.
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