[Scott Baker] is at it again and this time he has built a 4-bit single board computer based on the Intel 4004 microprocessor.

In the board design [Scott] covers the CPU (both the Intel 4004 and 4040 are supported), and its support chips: the 4201A clock-generator, its crystal, and the 4289 Standard Memory Interface. The 4289 irons out the 4-bit interface for use with 8-bit ROMs. Included is a ATF22V10 PLD for miscellaneous logic, a 74HCT138 for chip-select, and a bunch of inverters for TTL compatibility (the 4004 itself uses 15 V logic with +5 V Vss and -10 V Vdd).

[Scott] goes on to discuss the power supply, ROM and page mapper, the serial interface, the RC2014 bus interface, RAM, and the multimodule interface. Then comes the implementation, a very tidy custom PCB populated with a bunch of integrated circuits, some passive components, a handful of LEDs, and a few I/O ports. [Scott] credits Jim Loo’s Intel 4004 SBC project as the genesis of his own build.

If you’re interested in seeing this board put to work check out the video embedded below. If you’d like to know more about the 4004 be sure to check out Supersize Your Intel 4004 By Over 10 Times, The 4004 Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For, and Calculating Pi On The 4004 CPU, Intel’s First Microprocessor.