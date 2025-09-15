USB-C PD Decoded: A DIY Meter And Logger For Power Insights

As USB-C PD becomes more and more common, it’s useful to have a tool that lets you understand exactly what it’s doing—no longer is it limited to just 5 V. This DIY USB-C PD tool, sent in by [ludwin], unlocks the ability to monitor voltage and current, either on a small screen built into the device or using Wi-Fi.

This design comes in two flavors: with and without screen. The OLED version is based on an STM32, and the small screen shows you the voltage, current, and wattage flowing through the device. The Wi-Fi PD logger version uses an ESP-01s to host a small website that shows you those same values, but with the additional feature of being able to log that data over time and export a CSV file with all the collected data, which can be useful when characterizing the power draw of your project over time.

Both versions use the classic INA219 in conjunction with a 50 mΩ shunt resistor, allowing for readings in the 1 mA range. The enclosure is 3D-printed, and the files for it, as well as all the electronics and firmware, are available over on the GitHub page. Thanks [ludwin] for sending in this awesome little tool that can help show the performance of your USB-C PD project. Be sure to check out some of the other USB-C PD projects we’ve featured.