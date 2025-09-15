As USB-C PD becomes more and more common, it’s useful to have a tool that lets you understand exactly what it’s doing—no longer is it limited to just 5 V. This DIY USB-C PD tool, sent in by [ludwin], unlocks the ability to monitor voltage and current, either on a small screen built into the device or using Wi-Fi.
This design comes in two flavors: with and without screen. The OLED version is based on an STM32, and the small screen shows you the voltage, current, and wattage flowing through the device. The Wi-Fi PD logger version uses an ESP-01s to host a small website that shows you those same values, but with the additional feature of being able to log that data over time and export a CSV file with all the collected data, which can be useful when characterizing the power draw of your project over time.
Both versions use the classic INA219 in conjunction with a 50 mΩ shunt resistor, allowing for readings in the 1 mA range. The enclosure is 3D-printed, and the files for it, as well as all the electronics and firmware, are available over on the GitHub page. Thanks [ludwin] for sending in this awesome little tool that can help show the performance of your USB-C PD project. Be sure to check out some of the other USB-C PD projects we’ve featured.
One thought on “USB-C PD Decoded: A DIY Meter And Logger For Power Insights”
Only an hour ago I was thinking it would be handy to have something like this, mostly because I was using a new PD supply with my phone and have no idea which volate mode it’s operating on out of 5, 9, 12, 15 and 20.
Also been playing with some cheap PD boards from AliExpress – configuring them to 9/12v and then using them with buck converters to drive old consoles seems to work well. Using one directly configured for 5V with an SMS. Modern power option for about a quid.
