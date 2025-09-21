For A Robot Claw, The Eyes Have It

Have you ever wished your hand had an extra feature? Like, maybe, a second thumb? A scope probe pinky maybe? Well, if you are building a robot effector, you get to pick what extra features it has. [Gokux] has the aptly named Cam Claw, which is a 3D printed claw with a built-in camera so you can see exactly what it is doing.

The brains are an ESP32-S3 and the eyes — well, the eye technically — uses an OV3660 camera. There’s even a light in case you are in a dark space. A servo drives it, and the printed gear train is pretty fun to watch, as you can see in the video below.

This project is all about the mechanics. The electronic hardware is trivial. A battery, a power controller, and a servo complement the ESP32 and camera. Six LEDs for light, and the job is done.

Obviously, the gripping power will only be as good as the servo. However, we really liked the idea of putting eyes on a robot hand where they count. Of course, the claw you really want a camera on is in the arcade. We’d like to see cameras on some other robot appendages.