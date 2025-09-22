Imagine trying to balance a heavy metal ball bearing on a cafeteria tray. It’s not the easiest thing in the world! In fact, it’s perhaps a task better automated, as [skulkami3000] demonstrates with this robotic build.
The heart of the build is a flat platform fitted with a resistive touchscreen panel on top. The panel is hooked up to a Teensy 4.0 microcontroller. When a heavy ball bearing is placed on the touch panel, the Teensy is thus able to accurately read its position. It then controls a pair of NEMA 17 stepper motors via TCM2208 drivers in order to tilt the panel in two axes in order to keep the ball in the centre of the panel. Thanks to its quick reactions and accurate sensing, it does a fine job of keeping the ball centred, even when the system is perturbed.
Projects like these are a great way to learn the basics of PID control. Understanding these concepts will serve you well in all sorts of engineering contexts, from controlling industrial processes to building capable quadcopter aircraft.
3 thoughts on “Robot Balances Ball On A Plate”
A fun next step for this would be to account for the velocity and acceleration to try to make it do a dead stop at the target location instead of oscillating like a dampened spring.
Isn’t that what PID tuning is all about?
It’s a physical system, the motors have limited power and take time to move, and last but not least the calculation isn’t instantaneous so there will always be some small amount of overshoot. Not saying it cant be much better than what is demo’d here but at the same time you’ll never get a completely “dead stop” (that is unless you happen to have a much higher budget and access to much better hardware).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)