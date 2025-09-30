Hard Hat Becomes Bluetooth Direction Finder

Have you ever wanted to find a Bluetooth device out in the wild while looking like the comic relief character from a science-fiction series? You might like Dendrite, the direction-finding hat from [SolidStat3].

Dendrite is intended for hunting down Bluetooth devices. It’s capable of direction estimation based on signal strength readings from four ESP32 microcontrollers mounted on an off-the-shelf hard hat. Each ESP32 searches for BLE devices in the immediate area and reports the apparent signal strength to a fifth ESP32, which collates readings from all units. It then runs a simple multilateration algorithm to estimate the direction of the device. This information is then displayed via a ring of addressable LEDs around the perimeter of the hat. White LEDs marking the direction of the detected device. The only problem? You can’t see the LEDs while you’re wearing the hat. You might need a friend to help you… or you can simply take it off to see what it’s doing.

Ultimately, this project is a useful direction-finding hard hat that would also make a perfect prop from an episode of Inspector Spacetime. We’ve covered direction finding in other contexts before, too. Meanwhile, if you’re cooking up your own innovative hard hat (or radio) hacks, don’t hesitate to let us know!