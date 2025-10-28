Nikon Small World Competition Announces 2025 Winners

They say that, sometimes, less is more. That would certainly apply to photomicrography, where you want to take pictures of tiny things. Nikon agrees, and they sponsor the Small World contest every year. The 2025 winners are a big — or not so big, maybe — deal.

This photomicrography competition dates back to 1975, so this is the 51st set of winners. First place went to [Zhang You] for his photograph of a rice weevil (sitophilus oryzae) on a grain of rice.

[You] is an entomologist from the Entomological Society of China. He says, “It pays to dive deep into entomology: understanding insects’ behaviors and mastering lighting, a standout work blends artistry with scientific rigor, capturing the very essence, energy, and spirit of these creatures.” We can’t argue with the results.

