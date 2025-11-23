Expensive Batteries Hide Cheap Tricks

In our modern world full of planned obsolescence helping to fuel cycles of consumerism, the thing that really lets companies dial this up to the max is locked-down electronics and software. We all know the key players in this game whether it’s an automotive manufacturer, video game console producer, smart phone developer, or fruit-based computer company of choice, but there are some lesser known players desperately trying to make names for themselves in this arena too. Many power tool manufacturers like Milwaukee build sub-par battery packs that will wear out prematurely as [Tool Scientist] shows in this video.
Determining that these packs don’t actually balance their cells isn’t as straightforward as looking for leads going to the positive terminal of each. The microcontrollers running the electronics in these packs are hooked up, but it seems like it’s only to communicate status information about the batteries and not perform any balancing. [Tool Scientist] tested this hypothesis through a number of tests after purposefully adding an imbalance to a battery pack, first by monitoring i2c communications, measuring across a resistor expected to show a voltage drop during balancing, let a battery sit 21 days on a charger, and then performing a number of charge and discharge cycles. After all of that the imbalance was still there, leading to a conclusion that Milwaukee still doesn’t balance their battery packs.
Giving them the benefit of the doubt, it could be that most packs will be just fine after years without balancing, so the added cost of this feature isn’t worth it. This video was put out nearly a year ago, so it’s possible Milwaukee has made improvements since then. But a more realistic take, especially in a world dominated by subscription services and other methods of value extraction, is that Milwaukee is doing this so that users will end up having to buy more batteries. They already make user serviceability fairly difficult, so this would be in line with other actions they’ve taken. Or it could be chalked up to laziness, similar to the Nissan Leaf and its lack of active thermal management in its battery systems.
Thanks to [Polykit] for the tip!
12 thoughts on “Expensive Batteries Hide Cheap Tricks”
I love capitalism where every tool has its own “””ecosystem””” of garbage that breaks itself whenever it wants. So much better than having a mandatory tool battery standard; that would violate my Freedom!
Let’s put E.U parliament to the task :D
I don’t know if its a realistic wish but it’d be so nice !
That’s exactly what we need: the EU to mandate that every tool runs on the same (inevitably new) battery. Then we all have to replace all our tools.
And we’ll be stuck on 12v batteries forever, because a standard enshrined in law will quickly become obsolete.
The problem is that Ali is allowed to ship dangerously – often illegally – bad batteries and other kit at absurdly low prices, so manufacturers are cutting corners to compete.
The EU should focus on enforcing the laws they already have, against every fly-by-night keyboard-mash “brand” that is currently allowed to ignore the EU rules.
The primary cause of cell imbalance in the first place is when you have mismatched cells in your pack – the different internal resistances mean that cells charge at different rates when in series. Balancing such a pack actually requires discharging the higher-charged cells, which ends up adding effective cycles to those cells and aging them faster.
It’s far better if you can nearly perfectly match the cells at manufacturing time, and this is what is actually happening. It’s possible to make a pack that barely exhibits any charge imbalance across it’s expected lifetime, while reducing the cost of the management electronics and eliminating the extra wear that explicit balancing causes.
Of course, the manufacturing and matching processes aren’t perfect, so you’ll have bad packs that fail early, but you’ll always have those. And tool manufacturers tend to have generous warranty replacement policies (just swap the pack if the logs show it failed and wasn’t abused by the user.)
We are talking about packs which fail and lock out because of cell imbalance here, something which a few extra cents of hardware would fix, instead they’re cost engineered into early failure.
Plus, carefully selecting and perfectly matching cells costs time and money which a budget tool company with an overhyped reputation just doesn’t do.
No, all products have a non-zero percentage failure rate. It is simply too expensive (by orders of magnitude) to force the replacement rate completely down to zero. Tradies routinely get the failed packs swapped for warranty replacement without argument, and if that was a significant proportion of all the packs out there then it would bankrupt the tool companies.
We’ve had HaD articles fairly recently that have reverse engineered these packs, and simply “getting imbalanced” isn’t the primary reason for packs getting locked out.
Also, if you have to pretend that Milwaukee is a “budget tool company” to make your argument…
Bosch also does this, there’s no balancing, at least not in the smaller packs.
Funnily, Lidl’s cheap house brand Parkside announces that they use balancing.
Also the cheap Chinese Makita knockoffs, as bad as they are, do in fact have balancing.
And I do agree to the anonymous poster, it’s a shame that we still don’t have standardized battery packs.
The all look the same, only having a slightly different connector, and you can already buy converters from everything to everything.
There’s a bunch of knockoff tools, lamps, USB power banks, etc., that use power tool batteries as a power source, so it’s long overdue to make them universal.
there is no room for socialism in capitalism.
New packs stay perfectly in balance, but there is no guarantee the cells wear out at exactly the same rate. After all, they’ll see different temperatures based on location in the pack. As soon as one cell gets slightly higher self-discharge, a pack without balancer will quickly become unusable.
So sure, it will last fine for the “expected lifetime” the manufacturer wants, but not as long as it could with a balancer.
You need hard numbers to know what the magnitude of the mismatch is and how long it takes to become significant. If you don’t have them, you’re just assuming that it must be enough to compromise all packs made that way.
The guarantee doesn’t come from physics. It’s economic – any competent manufacturer will spend cents in production to avoid dollars spent handling warranty returns.
It’s notable that the market segment which produces cheap, unreliable crap is also the one that can’t easily be held to a warranty claim (i.e., imported stuff from China.)
It’s more like this in various ecosystems that not only make cheaper off brand accessories desirable to save money, but also because some off brand parts compete on features the original ecosystem manufacturers don’t. We need generic ecosystems where companies must compete on cost, quality and features.
