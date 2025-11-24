Barcodes, “Lasers”, And Fourier Transforms

The Bomem DA3 is a type of Fourier transform spectrometer used for measuring various spectral data and [Usagi Electric] has one. On his quest to understand it he runs down a number of rabbit holes, including learning about various barcode formats, doing a teardown of the Telxon LS-201 barcode scanner, and exploring how lasers work. That’s right: lasers!

His reason for looking at the Telxon LS-201 barcode scanner is that it has the same type of helium-neon laser as his Bomem DA3 uses. Since he’s learning about barcode scanners he thinks it’s prudent to learn about barcode formats too, and he has a discussion with our very own Adam Fabio about such things, including the UPC-A standard barcodes.

It’s fun seeing the mainboard of the Telxon LS-201 sporting the familiar 555 timer, LM393 comparator, and three op-amps: 5532, LF347, and TL062; no discrete logic in sight! If you’re interested in barcode tech you might like to read Barcodes Enter The Matrix In 2027 and Old Barcode Scanner Motherboards Live Again. The particular Hackaday article mentioned in the video is this one: The Eloquence Of The Barcode.

Also, in the interest of public health and safety, make sure you’re wearing laser protection glasses if you’re working with laser technology. Even low power lasers can do damage to your eyes. Laser emissions can be invisible to the human eye and you don’t have nerves that tell you when your eyeballs are being roasted, so take care out there!