Build Yourself A Medium-Format Camera

Medium format cameras have always been a step up from those built in the 35 mm format. By virtue of using a much larger film, they offer improved resolution and performance. If you want a medium format film camera, you can always hunt for some nice vintage gear. Or, you could build one from scratch — like the MRF2 from [IDENTIDEM.design.]

The MRF2 might be a film camera, but in every other way, it’s a thoroughly modern machine. It’s a rangefinder design, relying on a DTS6012M LIDAR time-of-flight sensor to help ensure your shots are always in sharp focus. An ESP32 is responsible for running the show, and it’s hooked up to OLED displays in the viewfinder and on the body to show status info. The lens is coupled with a linear position sensor for capturing accurate shots, there’s a horizon indicator in the viewfinder, and there’s also a nice little frame counter using a rotary encoder to track the film.

Shots from a prototype on Instagram show that this camera can certainly pull off some beautiful shots. We love a good camera build around these parts. You can even make one out of a mouse if you’re so inclined.