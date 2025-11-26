MicroCAD Programs CAD

We love and hate OpenSCAD. As programmers, we like describing objects we want to 3D print or otherwise model. As programmers, we hate all the strange things about OpenSCAD that make it not like a normal programming language. Maybe µCAD (or Microcad) is the answer. This new entry in the field lets you build things programmatically and is written in Rust.

In fact, the only way to get it right now is to build it from source using cargo. Assuming you already have Rust, that’s not hard. Simply enter: cargo install microcad . If you don’t already have Rust, well, then that’s a problem. However, we did try to build it, and despite having the native library libmanifold available, Rust couldn’t find it. You might have better luck.

You can get a feel for the language by going through one of the tutorials, like the one for building a LEGO-like shape. Here’s a bit of code from that tutorial:

use std::geo2d::*; use std::ops::*; const SPACING = 8mm; op grid(columns: Integer, rows: Integer) { @input .translate(x = [1..columns] * SPACING, y = [1..rows] * SPACING) .align() } sketch Base( columns: Integer, rows: Integer, width: Length, height: Length ) { thickness = 1.2mm; frame = Frame(width, height, thickness); struts = Ring(outer_d = 6.51mm, inner_d = 4.8mm) .grid(columns = columns-1, rows = rows-1); frame | struts; }

There are proper functions, support for 2D sketches and 3D objects, and even a VSCode extension.

Will you try it? If we can get it to build, we will. Meanwhile, there’s always OpenSCAD. Even TinkerCAD can do some parametric modeling.