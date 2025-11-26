Chinese Regulators May Kill Retractable Car Door Handles That Never Should Have Existed

Headlights. Indicators. Trunk releases. Seatbelts. Airbags. Just about any part of a car you can think of is governed by a long and complicated government regulation. It’s all about safety, ensuring that the car-buying public can trust that their vehicles won’t unduly injure or maim them in regular operation, or in the event of accident.
However, one part of the modern automobile has largely escaped regulation—namely, the humble door handle. Automakers have been free to innovate with new and wacky designs, with Tesla in particular making waves with its electronic door handles. However, after a series of deadly incidents where doors wouldn’t open, regulators are now examining if these door handles are suitable for road-going automobiles. As always, regulations are written in blood, but it raises the question—was not the danger of these complicated electronic door handles easy to foresee?
Trapped
A number of automakers have developed fancy retractable door handles in recent years. They are most notably seen on electric vehicles, where they are stated to have a small but measurable aerodynamic benefit. They are often paired with buttons or other similar electronic controls to open the doors from the inside. Compared to mechanical door handles, however, these door handles come with a trade-off in complexity. They require electricity, motors, and a functioning control system to work. When all is well, this isn’t a problem. However, when things go wrong, a retractable electronic door handle often proves inaccessible and useless.
It’s not hard to find case reports of fatal incidents involving vehicles with electronic door handles—both inside and out. Multiple cases have involved occupants burning alive inside Tesla vehicles, in which electronic door handles failed after a crash. Passengers inside the vehicles have failed to escape due to not finding emergency release door pulls hidden in the door panels, while bystanders have similarly been unable to use the retracted outside door handles to free those trapped inside.
In response, some Tesla owners have gone so far as to release brightly-colored emergency escape ripcords to replace the difficult-to-spot emergency release pulls that are nearly impossible to find without prior knowledge. In the case of some older models, though, there’s less hope of escape. For example, in the Tesla Model 3 built from 2017 to 2023, only front doors have an emergency mechanical release. Rear passengers are out of luck, and must find another route of escape if their electronic door handles fail to operate. No Tesla vehicles feature an easily-accessible mechanical release that can be used from outside the vehicle.
It’s worth noting that in the US market, federal regulations have mandated glow-in-the-dark trunk releases be fitted to all sedans from the 2002 model year onwards. You could theoretically escape from the trunk of certain Teslas more easily than a Cybertruck or Model 3 with a failed electrical system.
Tesla isn’t the only company out there building cars with retractable door handles. It does, however, remain the most prominent user of this technology, and its vehicles have been involved in numerous incidents that have made headlines. Other automakers, such as Audi and Fiat, have experimented with electronic door handles, both for ingress and egress, with varying degrees of mechanical backup available. In some cases, automakers have used smart two-stage latches. A small pull activates the electronic door release, while a stronger pull will engage a mechanical linkage that unlatches the door. It’s smart engineering—the door interface responds to the exact action a passenger would execute if trying to escape the vehicle in a panic. There are obviously less concerns around electronic door releases that have easily-accessed mechanical backups; it’s just that Tesla is particularly notable for not always providing them.
Over the years, national automotive bodies have thrown up their arms about all sorts of emerging automotive technologies. In the United States specifically, NHTSA has famously slow-walked the approval of things like camera-based rear-view mirror systems and replaceable-bulb headlamps, fearing the worst could occur if these technologies were freely allowed on the market.
Meanwhile, despite the obvious risks, electronic door handles have faced no major regulatory challenges. There were no obvious written rules standing in the way of Tesla making the choice to eliminate regular old door handles. Nor were there strict regulations on emergency door releases for passengers inside the vehicle. Tesla spent years building several models with no mechanical door release for the rear passengers. If your door button failed, you’d have to attempt escape by climbing out through the front doors, assuming you could figure out how to open them. Even today, the models with mechanical door releases still often hide them behind interior trim pieces or carpets, where few passengers would ever think to look in an emergency.
Obvious Mistakes
Things are beginning to change, however. Chinese regulators have led the charge, with reports stating that electronic retractable door handles could be banned as soon as 2027. While some semi-retractable styles will potentially avoid an outright ban, it’s believed new regulations will require a mechanically redundant release system as standard.
As for the US, the sleeping giant of NHTSA has finally awoken in the wake of Bloomberg‘s reporting on the matter. As reported by CNBC, Tesla has been given a deadline of December 10 to deliver records to the federal regulator, regarding design, failures, and customer issues around its electronic door release systems. The Office of Defects Investigations within NHTSA has already recorded 16 reports of failed exterior door releases in the a single model year of the Tesla Model Y. It’s likely a drop in the ocean compared to the full population of Tesla vehicles currently on roads. Meanwhile, the US automaker also faces multiple lawsuits over the matter from those who have lost family members in fatal crashes and fires involving the company’s vehicles.
In due time, it’s likely that automotive regulators in most markets will come out against electronic door handles from a safety perspective alone. No matter how well designed the electrical system in a modern vehicle, it’s hard to beat a lever flipping a latch for simplicity and robustness. The benefits of these electronic door handles are spurious in the first place—a fraction of a percent reduction in drag, and perhaps a little more luxury appeal. If the trade-off is trapping passengers in the event of a fire, it’s hard to say they’re worthwhile.
The electronic door handle, then, is perhaps the ultimate triumph of form over function. They’re often slower and harder to use than a regular door handle, and particularly susceptible to becoming useless when iced over on a frosty morning. For a taste of the future, lives were put at risk. Anyone could see that, so it’s both strange and sad that automakers and regulators alike seemed not to notice until it was far too late. Any new regulations will, once again, be written in blood.
25 thoughts on “Chinese Regulators May Kill Retractable Car Door Handles That Never Should Have Existed”
The only drawback is that some pasengers struggle to understand how to open the door, specially old folks. I do not understand how a normal customer can’t use few minutes to learn critical safety stuff about his new car, even the frosting argument is explained in the manual.
So I have to study a manual every time I hop into a taxi?
It would probably be more like airplanes where the taxi driver would inform you of how to put on a seatbelt, get out of the car, use the seat as a floatation device, etc.
In Farsi!
Just not true.
In an bad accident, bystanders want to be able to put a lot of force on the door handles.
The entire car is likely bent.
Yes, you don’t want to move an injured person, but fire.
I’ll grant that newer car door handle aren’t as good as older ones.
Those had a riveted steel band underlying.
Benz used the old style for an extra decade as they WERE better.
They used to care.
Retractable ones are just a dumb idea.
Popping the door latch solenoid automagically after a wreck is not a substitute, at all.
You need the latch held open until you can pop the jammed door open, with your shoulder from inside, pulling on the handle from outside or with a pry bar.
Shaved handles do not degrade gracefully.
These are just commercial versions of shaved handles, but not for show cars.
I’m amazed these stupid handles ever got DOT approval.
Must have been buying drinks in DC and that shithole where the EU HQ is. (Name escapes me?…GD sprouts…Brussels!).
Also note:
If you come upon an accident under no circumstances allow a walking about ‘victim’ to sit in your car.
The emergency crew will cut the roof off your car to extract the walking about person onto a backboard.
And F-you, nobody is paying except you.
You were not in an accident.
Yeah, the passengers struggle as the flames rise, and unfortunately the driver, who was apparently a “normal customer” with time to waste on learning minutiae like that (and time to waste on deploying the door handle every time they get into the car, and money to waste on a car with that kind of pointlessly expensive design philosophy it in the first place), is dead at that point, and therefore not very helpful.
It’s stupid to have to read a manual to open a door. It’s also stupid to have a complicated, unreliable, powered system with motors and who-knows-what-else where a simple, reliable one will do. If you MUST have aerodynamic door handles, use recessed ones with a flimsy little manually operated spring flap over the opening. But even that is obnoxious.
So it’s okay to burn old people alive?
Sounds like a reason to carry a seat belt/window breaking tool.
Doesn’t Melon claim to have bullet proof glass?
Unless you’re in a car with anti theft window film or, supposedly, unbreakable glass like a Cyberdreck
the latest cars have laminated windows which won’t shatter. Not just Tesla.
Although I found that image of the person in the trunk slightly disturbing, I could not help wondering if there still is enough room left for some lengthy piece of rope, a roll of tape, a large plastic sheet, a medium size chainsaw and a shovel? And does anyone know if this car model has an easy way of preventing the trunk from being opened from the inside? Just curious.
Good. <“Do It” Meme>
It’s easy to foresee, but difficult to admit.
When Mr. Musk says “I want flush door handles, I want, I want!”, the engineers who say there’s a hazard of people getting trapped inside and burning alive will get fired, just like he fired the engineers who said that the Autopilot was an accident waiting to happen.
Then when Tesla does it, the Chinese copy it, and who cares if it’s safe or not. You don’t embarrass your superiors with stupid questions. You “voted” them to be your leaders, now follow.
The good part is that they’re at least reacting to the problem, but hindsight is always 20/20.
Like the sensible government engineers in China, who came up with the idea of processing coal into methanol and blending it to fuels to save on cost, then realized, “wait, where’s all this deadly smog coming from?”.
It’s not like the parts that go on street cars aren’t already insanely regulated.
To the point where the rules are a big ‘barrier to entry’ for new car companies.
Can’t recall the name, but small car company making street legal 3/4 race cars used (IIRC) Chrysler interior parts as the cost of getting things like door ‘arm rests’ approved exceeded their total bankroll.
How these door handles got approved in the first place deserves serious examination.
What are we paying those clowns for if they approved this?
Most of today’s “innovations” is stupidity over utility. Things that work are often substituted with something that is nice and shiny, overcomplicated piece of crap. My first thought when I saw those handles was what they will do in the case of a crash and all electrical failure (because you know, cars have fuses cutting the power in case of a crash). And they look ugly too.
It’s called product differentiation. When the best option is already invented, and everybody’s doing it, you have to do something worse to differentiate yourself on the market. Difference for the sake of difference – the rest is down to marketing.
“Product differentiation” on basic ergonomic features like the mechanics of OPENING A DOOR are, dare I say it, really really stupid.
There’s also a real factor of having a big personality in a leadership position. They can get really fixated on some detail that they’ve decided is important. Even if market research/engineering says its a bad idea. I’ve worked for a few of the types, much smaller companies but same idea. They sign your paycheque though, so you find a way to make it work. That being said, I’ve only been asked to do pointless ostentatious stuff, nothing that could actually endanger lives. I’m not sure I could go along with that.
First tenant of engineering ethics.
‘Public safety and welfare: The primary duty of an engineer is to hold the safety, health, and welfare of the public paramount. Unless they pay you a F-ton.’
The first gen Tesla Ss were the worst for dumb handles.
IIRC they average 1 handle failure per car*year.
$2000+ part, when it was available.
Tesla conflated in a bunch of stuff with electric vehicles.
Full auto driving (‘real soon now’, lane following was already common).
Unrepairable die cast chassis.
Dumb door designs of all kinds, not just the handles.
Weird material choices.
I expect it will end with Teslas being insanely expensive to insure.
‘Totals’ very common.
Nobody sane will touch a salvage title Tesla.
Nobody will insure a salvage title Tesla.
At some point junkyard Tesla drivetrains should get cheap.
Then ’57 Fiat 500 w Plaid Tesla drive.
Computerized wheelie control and differential steering hacked into traction control.
Record length wheelies around clover leaf highway interchanges.
Thye already are expensive to insure, some of the Teslas are in the same insurance category as Ferraris, Porsche etc and it’s almost definitely due to cost of repairs.
There are several leasing companies in the UK which don’t offer Tesla or price them so high that they’re an extremely unattractive option and that, according to friends in the business, is because of poor build quality, poor reliability, awful spares availability, expensive spares and the need to have Tesla recertify the vehicle after accident damage
The “two stage handle” design is so obvious. Somebody had to deliberately remove the handles in the name of aesthetics.
