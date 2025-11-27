If you’ve got an old black and white TV, it’s probably not useful for much. There are precious few analog broadcasters left in the world and black and white isn’t that fun to watch, anyway. However, with a little work, you could repurpose that old tube as a clock, as [mircemk] demonstrates.
The build is based around an Arduino Nano R3. This isn’t a particularly powerful microcontroller board, but it’s good enough to run the classic TVOut library. This library lets you generate composite video on an Atmel AVR microcontroller with an absolute minimum of supporting circuitry. [mircemk] paired the Arduino with a DS3231 real-time clock, and whipped up code to display the time and date on the composite video output. He then also demonstrates how to hack the signal into an old TV that doesn’t have a specific input for composite signals.
You’ll note the headline says “any old TV can be a clock,” and that’s for good reason. Newer TVs tend to eschew the classic composite video input, so the TVOut library won’t be any good if you’re trying to get a display up on your modern-era flatscreen. In any case, we’ve seen the TVOut library put to good use before, too. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Any Old TV Can Be A Clock With Arduino”
Fun fact: You don’t need to hack your TV for VBS input, you can also use an external RF modulator (aka VHF/UHF modulator).
The positive side is better galvanic insulation,
because historically the antenna jack has a capacitor on the input and there’s no direct electric connection (RF only).
The negative side is more RF noise and a more fuzzy (fuzzier?) picture.
It’s also possible to use a special wideband video transformer for galvanic insulation of video, of course.
What also comes to mind.. That’s a great opportunity to include a atomic clock receiver.
A little longwave or shortwave receiver that picks up a time station signal.
For example, the DCF77 signal is very simple (AM only, not the hidden PM part), it’s just a series of on/off pulses on the receiver side.
Decoding could be done by the Arduino, too. An cool extra would be to show status information of the time signal.
In the 90s, the DOS/Win3 software of such DCF77 radio dongles showed a graphical representation, even.
With all the status bits received. Was very cool to look at.
