Lessons Learned After Trying MeshCore For Off-grid Text Messaging

[Michael Lynch] recently decided to delve into the world of off-grid, decentralized communications with MeshCore, because being able to communicate wirelessly with others in a way that does not depend on traditional communication infrastructure is pretty compelling. After getting his hands on a variety of hardware and trying things out, he wrote up his thoughts from the perspective of a hardware-curious software developer.

He ends up testing a variety of things: MeshCore firmware installed on a Heltec V3 board (used via an app over Bluetooth), a similar standalone device with antenna and battery built in (SenseCAP T-1000e, left in the header image), and a Lilygo T-Deck+ (right in the header image above). These all use MeshCore, which is built on and reportedly compatible with Meshtastic, a framework we have featured in the past.

The first two devices are essentially MeshCore gateways, to which the user connects over Bluetooth. The T-Deck is a standalone device that resembles a Blackberry, complete with screen and keypad. [Michael] dove into what it was like to get them up and running.

Probably his most significant takeaway was that the whole process of onboarding seemed a lot more difficult and much less clear than it could be. This is an experience many of us can relate to: the fragmented documentation that exists seems written both by and for people who are already intimately familiar with the project in its entirety.

Another thing he learned was that while LoRa is a fantastic technology capable of communicating wirelessly over great distances with low power, those results require good antennas and line of sight. In a typical urban-ish environment, range is going to be much more limited. [Michael] was able to get a maximum range of about five blocks between two devices. Range could be improved by purchasing and installing repeaters or by having more devices online and in range of one another, but that’s where [Michael] drew the line. He felt he had gotten a pretty good idea of the state of things by then, and not being a radio expert, he declined to purchase repeater hardware without any real sense of where he should put them, or what performance gains he could expect by doing so.

Probably the most surprising discovery was that MeshCore is not entirely open source, which seems odd for an off-grid decentralized communications framework. Some parts are open, but the official clients (the mobile apps, web app, and T-Deck firmware) are not. [Michael] found this out when, being primarily a software developer, he took a look at the code to see if there was anything he could do to improve the poor user experience on the T-Deck and found that the firmware was proprietary.

[Michael]’s big takeaway as a hardware-curious software developer is that the concept is great and accessible (hardware is not expensive and there is no licensing requirement for LoRa), but it’s not really there yet in terms of whether it’s practical for someone to buy a few to distribute among friends for use in an emergency. Not without getting into setting up enough repeaters to ensure connectivity, anyway.