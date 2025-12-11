DIY Synth Takes Inspiration From Fretted Instruments

There are a million and one MIDI controllers and synths on the market, but sometimes it’s just more satisfying to make your own. [Turi Scandurra] very much went his own way when he put together his Diapasonix instrument.

Right away, the build is somewhat reminiscent of a stringed instrument, what with its buttons laid out in four “strings” of six “frets” each. Only, they’re not so much buttons, as individual sections of a capacitive touch controller. A Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is responsible for reading the 24 pads, with the aid of two MPR121 capacitive touch ICs.

The Diapasonix can be played as an instrument in its own right, using the AMY synthesis engine. This provides a huge range of patches from the Juno 6 and DX7 synthesizers of old. Onboard effects like delay and reverb can be used to alter the sound. Alternatively, it can be used as a MIDI controller, feeding its data to a PC attached over USB. It can be played in multiple modes, with either direct note triggers or with a “strumming” method instead.

We’ve featured a great many MIDI controllers over the years, from the artistic to the compact. Video after the break.