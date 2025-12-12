What if you find yourself as an iPhone owner, desiring a local backup solution — no wireless tech involved, no sending off data to someone else’s server, just an automatic device-to-device file sync? Check out [Giovanni]’s
ios-backup-machine project, a small Linux-powered device with an e-ink screen that backs up your iPhone whenever you plug the two together with a USB cable.
The system relies on
libimobiledevice, and is written to make simple no-interaction automatic backups work seamlessly. The backup status is displayed on the e-ink screen, and at boot, it shows up owner’s information of your choice, say, a phone number — helpful if the device is ever lost. For preventing data loss, [Giovanni] recommends a small uninterruptible power supply, and the GitHub-described system is married to a PiSugar board, though you could go without or add a different one, for sure. Backups are encrypted through iPhone internal mechanisms, so while it appears you might not be able to dig into one, they are perfectly usable for restoring your device should it get corrupted or should you need to provision a new phone to replace the one you just lost.
Easy to set up, fully open, and straightforward to use — what’s not to like? Just put a few off-the-shelf boards together, print the case, and run the setup instructions, you’ll have a pocket backup machine ready to go. Now, if you’re considering this as a way to decrease your iTunes dependency, you might as well check out this nifty tool that helps you get out the metadata for the music you’ve bought on iTunes.
5 thoughts on “Consider This Pocket Machine For Your IPhone Backups”
Beginning of this week, the 1TB drive of my MacBook was full. I checked for stuff to delete. Had a bunch of GBs of videos and downloaded disk images. Some crud leftover from Xcode.
And then encountered a folder named “00008…4709”. That contained 90GB of data. Turned out to be my iPhone backup…
So I moved that to a backup drive. With the full cleaning action, I went from 14GB to 245GB free space.
Also I want to express my opinion that it is RI-DI-CU-LOUS that macOS already starts to cave in while there is still 14GB of free space left on the drive!!!
I forgot to mention the whole point of writing that:
It makes full sense to store your iPhone backups on a separate device and not your laptop. :D
Not an iPerson but that is to be expected on any modern device:
Sounds to me like you were burning out your NAND flash by continuously writing to the same left-over 14GB. Spare should be 10-20% empty or over-provisioned so the drive controller can avoid block re-use.
Lost me at that part. Secure would be a GnuPG keyring and using dedicated local credentials. If the same key fits any lock, they only need to force your finger on the unlock button and dump the phone data to have your legacy of backups too.
I had a similar thought- taking a look at the project, it looks like it uses
idevicebackup2to do the backups. Crucially with a passphrase that is also required to do restores. So while it may use the devices Secure Enclave for the encryption, it also requires a passphrase known only to the user to actually restore the backups.
For a belt and suspenders approach, it seems like incorporating a secondary encryption like you suggest would be pretty trivial though.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)