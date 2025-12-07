A Touchscreen MIDI Controller For The DIY Set

MIDI controllers are easy to come by these days. Many modern keyboards have USB functionality in this regard, and there are all kinds of pads and gadgets that will spit out MIDI, too. But you might also like to build your own, like this touchscreen design from [Nick Culbertson].

The build takes advantage of a device colloquially called the Cheap Yellow Display. It consists of a 320 x 240 TFT touchscreen combined with a built-in ESP32-WROOM-32, available under the part number ESP32-2432S028R.

[Nick] took this all-in-one device and turned it into a versatile MIDI controller platform. It spits out MIDI data over Bluetooth and has lots of fun modes. There’s a straightforward keyboard, which works just like you’d expect, and a nifty beat sequencer too. There are more creative ideas, too, like the bouncing-ball Zen mode, a physics-based note generator, and an RNG mode. If you liked Electroplankton on the Nintendo DS, you’d probably dig some of these. Files are on GitHub if you want to replicate the build.

These days, off-the-shelf hardware is super capable, so you can whip up a simple MIDI controller really quickly. Video after the break.