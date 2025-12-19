Improving The Cloud Chamber

Want to visualize radioactive particles? You don’t need a boatload of lab equipment. Just a cloud chamber. And [Curious Scientist] is showing off an improved miniature cloud chamber that is easy to replicate using a 3D printer and common components.

The build uses a Peltier module, a CPU cooler, an aluminum plate, thermal paste, and headlight film. The high voltage comes from a sacrificed mosquito swatter. The power input for the whole system is any 12V supply.

The cloud chamber was high tech back in 1911 when physicist Charles T. R. Wilson made ionizing radiation visible by creating trails of tiny liquid droplets in a supersaturated vapor of alcohol or water. Charged particles pass through, leaving visible condensation trails.

According to the post, the cost of everything is under $100. He hasn’t made the 3D printed parts freely available, but there are enough pictures that you can probably work it out yourself. Besides, you’d almost certainly have to rework it for your particular jar, anyway.

After all, a cloud chamber’s construction isn’t a state secret. We’ve seen some fancy Peltier-based designs. If you manage your expectations, you can build one for even less using a plastic bottle and ingenuity.