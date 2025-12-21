Hackaday Links: December 21, 2025

It’s amazing how fragile our digital lives can be, and how quickly they can fall to pieces. Case in point: the digital dilemma that Paris Buttfield-Addison found himself in last week, which denied him access to 20 years of photographs, messages, documents, and general access to the Apple ecosystem. According to Paris, the whole thing started when he tried to redeem a $500 Apple gift card in exchange for 6 TB of iCloud storage. The gift card purchase didn’t go through, and shortly thereafter, the account was locked, effectively bricking his $30,000 collection of iGadgets and rendering his massive trove of iCloud data inaccessible. Decades of loyalty to the Apple ecosystem, gone in a heartbeat.

As for why the account was locked, it appears that the gift card Paris used had been redeemed previously — some kind of gift card fraud, perhaps. But Paris only learned that after the issue was resolved. Before that, he relates five days of digital limbo and customer support hell, which included unhelpful advice such as creating a new account and starting over from scratch, which probably would have led to exactly the same place, thanks to hardware linking of all his devices to the nuked account. The story ends well, perhaps partly due to the victim’s high profile in the Apple community, but it’s a stark lesson in owning your digital data. If they’re not your computer, they’re not your files, and if someone like Paris can get caught up in a digital disaster like this, it can happen to anyone.

Hackaday isn’t the place readers normally turn to for fiction, but we wanted to call attention to a piece of short fiction with a Hackaday angle. Back in June, Canadian writer Kassandra Haakman contacted us about a short story she wrote focused on the 1989 geomagnetic storm that temporarily wiped out the electric grid in Québec. She wanted permission to quote our first-hand description of that night’s aurorae, which we wrote a bit about on these pages. We happily granted permission for the quote, on condition that she share a link to the article once it’s published. The story is out now; it’s a series of vignettes from that night, mostly looking at the disorientation of waking up to no electricity but a sky alive with light and energy. Check it out — we really enjoyed it.

Speaking of solar outbursts, did 6,000 Airbus airliners really get grounded because of solar storms? We remember feeling a bit skeptical when this story first hit the media, but without diving into it at the time, cosmic rays interfering with avionics seemed as good an explanation as anything. But now an article in Astronomy.com goes into much more detail about this Emergency Airworthiness Directive and exactly what happened to force aviation authorities to ground an entire fleet of planes. The article speaks for itself, but to summarize, it appears that the EAD was precipitated by an “uncommanded and limited pitch down” event on a JetBlue flight on October 10 that injured several passengers. The post-incident analysis revealed that the computer controlling the jet’s elevators and ailerons may have suffered a cosmic-ray-induced “bit flip,” temporarily scrambling the system and resulting in uncommanded movement of the control surfaces. The article goes into quite some detail about the event and the implications of increased solar activity for critical infrastructure.

And finally, if you’ve been paying attention to automotive news lately, it’s been kind of hard to miss the brewing public relations nightmare Toyota is facing over the rash of engine failures affecting late-model Tundra pickups. The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo engine that Toyota chose to replace the venerable but thirsty 5.7-liter V8 that used to power the truck is prone to sudden death, even with very few miles on the odometer. Toyota has been very cagey about what exactly is going wrong with these engines, but Eric over at “I Do Cars” on YouTube managed to get his hands on an engine that gave up the ghost after a mere 38,000 miles, and the resulting teardown is very interesting. Getting to the bottom of the problem required a complete teardown of the engine, top to bottom, so all the engineering behind this power plant is on display. Everything looked good until the very end; we won’t ruin the surprise, but suffice it to say, it’s pretty gnarly. Enjoy!