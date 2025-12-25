Would you feel confident in buying US-made LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries? While the answer here is generally expected to be ‘yes’, especially compared to getting an unbranded LFP battery off eBay from a random seller, the outcome may not be that different. Case in point the 100 Ah, 12 VDC LFP Battle Born battery that [Will Prowse] took a look at to see why its positive terminal gets positively crispy.
Once the lid was cut off, it’s easy to see what the problem is: the positive terminal is only loosely attached to the bus bar, leading to extremely poor contact. It also appears that there’s a plastic spacer which has properly melted already in this well-used battery that [Will] obtained from a viewer.
This overheating issue with Battle Born batteries has been reported for years now, which makes it a great idea to take a good look at any Battle Born LFP batteries you may have kicking around, as they may be plagued by the same design flaw. Trying to make use of the manufacturer’s warranty could be complicated based on the commentators in the DIY Solar Forum thread, as Battle Born likes to claim that the overheating issue is an external problem and not a design flaw.
Either way, it looks like an incredibly sketchy way to design a battery terminal on an LFP battery that is supposed to surge 100+A. [Will] is requesting that anyone affected posts details in the forum or similar to get all information together, as he looks to push Battle Born on this issue.
What makes this issue worse is that shortly after releasing that first video, Battle Born responded to some concerned customers with a response that claims that their terminal design is a ‘thermal fail-safe’, but as can be seen in [Will]’s follow-up video, it absolutely doesn’t look like one.
12 thoughts on “Born To Burn: The Battle Born LFP Battery”
“Would you feel confident in buying US-made LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries”. NO. The answer is NO. I would not feel safe buying anything US made or US certified.
The lowest standards and the lowest bidder, what an awesome combination.
As a personal choice i prefer German-certified (TüV) Chinese-made batteries. Decent price and rock-sold certification. No, TüV is not affiliate to Volkswagen :)
The only issue is the Chinese have no problem printing a TüV or CE or BS logo on anything without necessarily bothering with the actual certification process.
?? you have no clue what you´re writing about. TüV is an independant, very serious certification organism, not a sticker.
https://supervolt.de/supervolt-lifepo4-batterien-alle-zertifizierungen/
Made in China, certified in Germany.
Sure, but I can claim TuV certification and if the buyer is too lazy to check, or the advertising standards agencies too slow to catch up I can get away with selling sub-par goods.
You can never be sure with a Chinese product, whether the safety marks are legit or fake. There’s supposed to be a number that lets you look up the cert on the agency’s website, but the agency website sometimes doesn’t work, and the number is often missing on the product. It’s more likely the cert marks are fake on low cost products.
First, I can see some sparking at 02:30 and that’s not good. But it is in very poor lighting conditions and I’m not sure what’s going on. He does not disconnect the battery terminal to examine what is going on in any more detail.
There is a lot of “whining” in this video about the manufacturer stating some protection mechanism by plastic that deforms when it gets too hot. I agree that sounds a bid dodgy, but at the moment I assume this is in a different location in the battery and has no relation to the arcing bad contact.
So this needs a more in depth review instead of just a youtuber complaining about some overheating terminal. The attitude of the battery manufacturer seems a bit lax, but again, it’s all much to vague to draw any conclusions from.
It’s worth noting that this fellow is pretty much an expert in all things battery and solar. Just check his channel. He has so many videos, and the explanations and testing he goes through is very in-depth. I likely wouldn’t buy any batteries unless I felt like he was giving them a thumbs up.
I’m a full-time RVer, and my current 4x100ah Battle Borns, well…. these are manufacturer replacements. The first ones had this exact problem a few years ago. Three of them went bad. Battle Born (through one or their approved shops) replaced all four.
I install industrial grid level solar + batteries.
you do not solely rely on a bolt for current carrying, and no connection should get higher than 90C/194F.
the main reason you don’t rely on a bolt for current carrying is thermal expansion of the bolt. if you ever look at 99% of properly hooked up equipment, the busbar has direct contact with the lug or other busbar. the only thing the bolt should be doing is holding torque/tension between the two surfaces.
if the bolt/ connection is going above 90C the metal will start to anneal (soften) and tension of the connection will be lost causing a worse connection that can cause a runaway.
Don’t suppose I can pick your brain on Redox Flow systems?
“Made in USA” ceased to be a synonym for quality internationally many years ago.
Honestly, if they just paid someone to do QC inspections it would build their customer loyalty base faster than anything else.
My office has been fighting basic QC hardware issues from AEM weather and creek monitoring systems since they bought out High Sierra and a bunch of other brands.
Private equity bros thought they corner the environmental monitoring market by grouping everyone under the same brand, then drummed out all the engineers who pushed for quality builds. Been finding loose wires and polar components installed backwards… soup sandwich all the way.
