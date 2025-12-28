Streaming Music To Cassette

In almost every measurable way, a lossless digital audio file is superior to any analog media. This doesn’t mean that analog audio isn’t valuable though; plenty of people appreciate the compression, ambiance, and other side-effects of listening to a vinyl record or a cassette tape despite the technical limitations. To combine the audio technology of the modern world with these pleasant effects of old analog media, [Julius] built a cassette-based media streamer.

The music playback device takes input from a Bluetooth stream of some sort, converts the digital stream to analog, combines the stereo signal into a mono signal, and then records it to a cassette tape. The tape is then looped through to a playback device which outputs the sound to a single speaker. This has the effect of functioning as a tape delay device, and [Julius] did add input and output jacks to use it as such, but in its default state it has the effect of taking modern streaming through a real analog device and adding the compression and saturation that cassette tapes are known for.

The design of the device is impressive as well, showing off the tape loop and cassette front-and-center with a fluorescent vu meter on the side and a metal case. Getting all of this to work well together wasn’t entirely smooth, either, as [Julius] had to sort out a number of issues with the electronics to keep various electric noises out of the audio signal. Retro analog music players are having a bit of a resurgence right now, whether that’s as a revolt against licensed streaming services or as a way to experience music in unique ways, and our own [Kristina Panos] recently went down an interesting rabbit hole with one specific type of retro audio player.