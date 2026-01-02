Liquid CO2 For Grid Scale Energy Storage Isn’t Just Hot Air

There’s folk wisdom in just about every culture that teaches about renewable energy — things like “make hay while the sun shines”. But as an industrial culture, we want to make hay 24/7 and not be at the whims of some capricious weather god! Alas, renewable energy puts a crimp in that. Once again, energy supplies are slowly becoming tied to the sun and the wind.
Since “Make compute while the wind blows” doesn’t have a great ring to it, clearly our civilization needs to come up with some grid-scale storage. Over in Sardinia they’re testing an idea that sounds like hot air, but isn’t — because the working gas is CO2.
The principle is simple: when power is available, carbon dioxide is compressed, cooled, and liquefied into pressure vessels as happens at millions of industrial facilities worldwide every day. When power is required, the compressed CO2 can be run through a turbine to generate sweet, sweet electricity. Since venting tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere is kind of the thing we’re trying to avoid with this whole rigmarole, the greenhouse gas slash working fluid is stored in a giant bag. It sits, waiting for the next charge cycle, like the world’s heaviest and saddest dirigible. In the test project in Sardinia — backed by Google, amongst others — the gas bag holds 2000 tonnes and can produce 20 megawatts of power for up-to 10 hours.
That’s not exactly astounding. It gets you through the night, but leaves you hanging if the next day is cloudy. But it’s scalable. The turbine is 20 megawatts, sure, but all you need is land to add extra energy capacity. The 200 MWh pilot plant is a five hectare facility, which is only about 12.3 acres, or roughly 1/10th the size of the Mall of America. It seems like increasing capacity would be fairly trivial; unlike, say, pumped hydro storage, no special topography is required. Ten hours of storage is also notably longer than the six to eight hours grid-scale battery farms usually aim for.
As of this writing, there’s only one of these plants in operation, but expect that to change rapidly. In 2026 the company behind the Sardinia project, Energy Dome, plans on putting in grid-scale storage based on its technology in India and Wisconsin, and that’s before Google gets into it. They’re hoping to roll this technology out at a number of data centers worldwide, though the exact details of the deal aren’t public.
We’ve talked about grid-scale energy storage before, using everything from liquid tin to electric car batteries and big piles of gravel. This methodology has a lot to recommend it over those others in comparison, and should worst come to worst, at least it won’t burn for days like certain batteries we could name. Releasing 2000 tonnes of CO2 might not be as benign as a failure from a liquid air battery, but storing liquid CO2 under pressure is a lot easier holding onto cryogenic air.
All images credited to Luigi Avantaggiato.
15 thoughts on “Liquid CO2 For Grid Scale Energy Storage Isn’t Just Hot Air”
I guess I get to be the first one to say this is a bad idea, and it should be laughed at loudly. .
Not efficient,
and not sustainable over even a five year trial period.
This also more than doubles the price of electrons in quantity
Faulty idea based on a faluty assumption that man is warming up the planet.
.
It all depends on what the energy would have been used for otherwise. If the grid shuts off wind on a sunny day then that’s effectively energy lost. If the wind can be left on with excess going here then whilst not free (as usually the wind contracts specify a minimum rate for their energy) in which case then it’s using otherwise lost energy for a cost, but if the wind or solar contracts could be modified to some sort of fair-deal (unlikely) then it could be charged cheaply.
Perhaps if the wind farm owners own these then they can better spread their costs though as they would be charged ‘free’ and only energy coming out would be at the wind minimum tarriff.
This is the lie of renewable energy.
Besides at room temp. liquid CO2 rests at 300PSI.
That must be some bag they are holding that CO2 in.
Re-thinking the Space Elevator again I see…..
On a quick search, the typical correlation factor between wind power and grid demand is about 0.1–0.2. The correlation factor goes from -1 to +1 where 0 means no correlation or random co-occurrence.
This happens mainly because wind power is to the cube of wind speed, so when it’s windy enough to make significant power, you get an excess of it, and when the wind speed drops you get almost no power. The grid demand varies much less, so the wind power you do get is rarely proportional to the demand, and why integrating significant amounts of wind power into the grid leads to trouble – and results in having to sell the power for export at very low prices. With no reliable correlation between supply and demand, the prices remain low and the only way to make money out of it is by state subsidies (the minimum contract rate).
Instead of subsidizing the producers directly, it would make rather more sense to subsidize the storage system, which would stabilize the price of electricity on the grid by providing reliable demand.
However, that only works if we assume there are no cheaper options like combined cycle gas turbines or nuclear on the grid, because if there are then solar/wind + storage can’t compete with price and would still demand government subsidies to exist, or the political choice to ban the alternatives.
Here in the U.K. they get paid for the electricity they might have produced even when the wind turbines are turned off because there’s no demand (or because they can’t get the electricity from Scotland down to England). So might as well produce it and store it even if inefficiently.
However I’m kinda nervous about a huge storage of a heavier-than-air suffocating gas… that seems like an industrial disaster in the making. And would be very vulnerable to can’t-prove-it’s-Russian attacks.
The advantage of using liquid CO2 is that it liquifies at room temperatures above 6 bar/atm. No cryogenics needed for massive volume reduction.
The disadvantage (aside from the greenhouse gas problematics) is that parts of it solidify when boiling off, potentially blocking pipes and vents.
Nitrogen does neither.
I worked for a company here in SanDiego CA. We used CO2 in liquid form by the tanker truck every other week. Sure it sits at 6 Bar at room temp…
As soon as you start using that CO2 for anything it will turn to snow and block your plumbing… You need a tank (or in this case a bag) heater to bring the pressure up a couple more bar in order to stop it from going right to solid phase.
Someone is being paid eo prop up a bad idea.
I recently saw a documentary from the 70’s where a fellow who had been a farmer before and after both world wars recounted the difference. Before the wars they were making hay by hand and the limit of how much field they could cultivate was by how fast they could cut it down and transport out before the winter ruined it. He said they would hope for enough sunny days to get it all done, and leave the rest to rot.
After the war, when the horses were all used up and eaten for meat during the rationing, the surplus tractors built for the war effort went to working the farms instead, and all the work could be done in a week.
I’m sure nothing bad will happen when scaling up the storage by another factor of 100 and putting it near population centers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Nyos_disaster#Eruption_and_gas_release
What heat source are they using to re-vaporize the liquid CO2?
Now that is a really Good Question.
PT Barnum would be proud if he were still alive…
He is laughing in his grave at us.
Probably natural gas.
The idea is that you would use the ambient heat to boil the liquid, but that’s not fast enough to generate megawatts at the turbine, so these kind of systems typically use some additional heat source like geothermal heat or burning gas to get the peak power output.
It is an interesting idea, seems like it would be reasonably safe and cost effective enough. Though I have to wonder if it really does scale sensibly at all, and if you wouldn’t be better off just putting solar and perhaps a few comparatively tiny battery on that land area instead – the hectare is only about 1MW for solar, so the output for the same land area is on paper about 1/4 of the turbine’s potential, and exactly where on the output curve of solar a day will be is a little less predictable. But they always produce something during the day, so even if you are making the assumption its 1/8th or even only 1/16th the turbines potential reliably on the same land area at this scale when you scale up that 1/16th ‘reliable’ daytime output will turn into 1/2 the turbines potential pretty quick land area wise, and end up exceeding it in the end, even though we are assuming much worse than sticker performance from the panels – yes the gasbags now last more than a day, but the solar and small battery/flywheel is actively generating rather than just storing similar amounts reliably every day (and thanks to the assumption the generation wasn’t near the actual peak potential output of the panels with gluts of excess power available if you can find users for it fairly often). And as solar is much easier to co-habituate with other structures, perhaps including a version of this concept for the medium term energy storage underneath…
So sizing your arrays expected minimum to the local daily demand with a few small batteries placed on top of whatever other building/warehouse/farm etc land use is underneath them to have power daily and get you through the night may be a far more efficient use of land and resources than scaling this project up.
Obviously if you have lots of low value land (which isn’t true around here, but globally isn’t so uncommon) and need that rainy day storage this idea isn’t unworkable, could even be ideal in a few places, but much as I hate to sound like the frequent commenter “Dude” I think for that rainy day energy store in most cases synthetic fuel actually makes more sense – stable, portable, energy dense and flexible in use energy source that you can build deep bunkers of rather cheaply and then easily take on the road/rails/air for energy supplied directly where you need it. Unless the round trip efficiency of this (and so far I can’t find any information on its round trip efficiency, which suggests its probably not that good – if it was surely that really positive advertising data would be made really easy to find) is getting up to the 60-90% sort of ballpark batteries have depending on chemistry I can’t see it making a strong enough economic argument to look better than the more flexible and directly compatible with existing infrastructure synthetic fuels.
What kind of freaking HaD article goes over a grid storage technology and doesn’t even MENTION efficiency %??? Disgusting
The kind of article that falls victim to hype. The original article doesn’t mention it either, and that’s probably because the efficiency is very poor.
Why invest in it though? Because the system is simple enough and cheap enough to build and the efficiency doesn’t matter if the input energy is free (surplus renewables subsidized by the taxpayer).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)