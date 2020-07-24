Liquid Air Energy Storage: A Power Grid Battery Using Regular Old Ambient Air

When you think of renewable energy, what comes to mind? We’d venture to guess that wind and solar are probably near the top of the list. And yes, wind and solar are great as long as the winds are favorable and the sun is shining. But what about all those short and bleak winter days? Rainy days? Night time?
Unfavorable conditions mean that storage is an important part of any viable solution that uses renewable energy. Either the energy itself has to be stored, or else the means to produce the energy on demand must be stored.
One possible answer has been right under our noses all along — air. Regular old ambient air can be cooled and compressed into a liquid, stored in tanks, and then reheated to its gaseous state to do work.
This technology is called Cryogenic Energy Storage (CES) or Liquid Air Energy storage (LAES). It’s a fairly new energy scheme that was first developed a decade ago by UK inventor Peter Dearman as a car engine. More recently, the technology has been re-imagined as power grid storage.
UK utility Highview Power have adopted the technology and are putting it to the test all over the world. They have just begun construction on the world’s largest liquid air battery plant, which will use off-peak energy to charge an ambient air liquifier, and then store the liquid air, re-gasifying it as needed to generate power via a turbine. The turbine will only be used to generate electricity during peak usage. By itself, the LAES process is not terribly efficient, but the system offsets this by capturing waste heat and cold from the process and reusing it. The biggest upside is that the only exhaust is plain, breathable air.
The so-called gigaplant is being built near Manchester, UK and is supposed to be complete by 2022. It will be able to power nearly 200,000 homes for five continuous hours, even if they all switch on their kettles as soon as the credits roll on Coronation Street. This plant will have a 250 MWh storage capacity, which is almost twice that of the Hornsdale Power Reserve — that’s the chemical battery that Tesla stood up in South Australia last year after a particularly chaotic storm took out the grid for nearly 2 million people.
LAES has a lot of positives compared to other renewable energy sources. Some existing green energy schemes have steep storage requirements — pumped hydroelectric power requires a mountain, for instance. Similarly, you can store energy in a pile of gravel, but you need a pretty big pile of gravel. Liquid air plants have a small footprint to begin with, but they’re also modular, so they can be stacked for greater output. They can also be used in conjunction with other components like peaking plants, which only run during periods of high demand.
In light of the recent heatwave in Siberia, it’s great to see large-scale renewable energy projects like this. Highview Power has other projects underway in the UK, Europe, and the US, so maybe we can take a tour someday. While you wait for that write-up, check out the animated walk-through of an LAES plant below.
15 thoughts on “Liquid Air Energy Storage: A Power Grid Battery Using Regular Old Ambient Air”
‘Not terribly efficient’ means exactly how inefficient?
About yea… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnot_cycle
I am sorry, but the Carnot cycle isn’t really all that applicable when using air as a large spring.
If we were building a sterling engine, yes, it is very applicable.
If we build a refrigerator or heat pump, then yes, its applicable.
But now we are working with what effectively is a very large rubber band.
Storing energy in compressed air can be done with nearly 100% efficiency if done “correctly”.
Though, in practice there is a few compromises one needs to make, since we generally need a solution that can handle a usable amount of power.
In short, the Carnot cycle isn’t really a good description of what limits we have to our efficiency here, since we aren’t trying to bring forth work from a thermal gradient.
Only if you are in fact using it as a large spring, i.e. it still contains the heat from compressing it when you want to let it expand again seconds later.
You can have heat exchange during compression, cooling it down so that you don’t have to deal with the additional pressure created by elevated temperatures.
Thereby it can be stored for a fairly indefinite period of time.
During decompression, we also exchange heat to keep it from cooling down. Thereby getting out all the energy from it.
Now, running the heat exchangers requires a bit of energy, but running a water pump isn’t all that intensive all things considered.
And our heat storage can be as simple as a nearby lake, mountain, pile of sand, or just a fairly deep well using surrounding ground as the heat storage. (all these will have roughly the year round average temperature, as long as they aren’t too small.)
They claim a 60-75% efficiency and 30-40 year lifespan. By comparison pumped hydro is listed as 80% efficient.
https://highviewpower.com/technology/
Quite prepared to eat a hat if they’re more than 60% efficient. Whereas pumped hydro is often 80% efficient, and made better when it rains. Pumped hydro is also much, much bigger. Big is good.
Got to wonder how efficient such a thing will be in practice – normal CAES can be about as efficient as batteries in energy in vs out, but with significantly larger footprint (it can also be worse depending on many factors – how great a pressure you pump to and how fast you run it out etc etc.)
I always saw Liquefied as a bad idea for static installations because its pushing compressed air into the inefficient zone (and volume of storage doesn’t matter so much)- good for vehicles perhaps – fast recharge, no emission onboard, and energy dense enough to probably get sufficient range..But if you can make use of the heat differentials created from its operation perhaps the efficiencies will get high enough to be superior or at least worthwhile.
I wondered if liquid air could be a good way to get energy back from marine windfarms. There might be efficiency in compressing the air with the mechanical energy of the turbine, rather than having to gear it and convert to electricity in each nacelle. The sea would make a good heat sink for the compressed air and perhaps the natural pressure at depth could assist with the liquefaction process (perhaps pipes and vessels would not need to be as strong because of the reduced pressure differential). Liquid air could perhaps be transferred back to shore in ships similar to the LNG vessels we have now or perhaps even towed in insulated barges or bladders. This might save on the grid costs of connecting to the windfarms.
Yes, compressed air as energy storage is really not a “dense” solution.
But its very low cost compared to batteries. (since all one needs is a bit of high pressure rated pipe.)
I do have to agree that liquefying the air seems a bit “overkill”, since it doesn’t really seem to add anything worth while as far as power storage on the electrical grid is concerned. A small form factor isn’t really needed.
I myself think that the main area where CAES makes sense is if we build wind turbines with compressors in them, so that we don’t instantly get effected by a drop in the wind. (with sufficient amount of storage, it could last for a fair few hours if not days.)
Super cool!
:)
Compressed air energy storage is a very simple technology that can be used nearly anywhere in the world.
It is cheaper than batteries, since all we really need is “a bit” of high pressure pipe. And the energy storage can also provide basic transportation as well.
Though, one generally needs a fairly “slow”/purpose-built compressor/motor.
Since if we rapidly compress a volume of x air into half the volume, then the temperature will also increase. And that increase in temperature leads to an increase in pressure above what we might at first expect. (Over time, the air will cool down and eventually we are left with twice the starting pressure.)
If we on the other hand compress the air much slower, then the heat caused by compression will seep out into the surroundings, meaning that it won’t get as hot, and thereby we don’t waste energy fighting the additional pressure caused by the heat. (The heat is simply caused by the fact that a given volume of air has x amount of thermal energy in it, reducing the volume but keeping the thermal energy will directly result in a higher temperature due to the higher density in the thermal energy.)
The same is true for decompression, but the temperature drops instead…
This means that a shop compressor aiming at high flow isn’t going to be all that efficient as a compressor for energy storage.
But, we could build compressors with inbuilt cooling fins (inside the cylinder itself) that exchange heat from the air much more rapidly (air itself is having fairly poor thermal conductivity), and thereby be able to run faster before reaching the same efficiency. (If one wants to comment that “one can’t place heat sink fins in a cylinder, since it will get crushed.” then please think. One set of fins on the piston head, that “meshes” with another set at the top of the cylinder, also we don’t really need extremely high compression ratios in our compression stages.)
Another system for cooling down the air is to simply add more thermal mass to it, like spraying in a mist of water during compression. (obviously has its own downsides.)
Or we could just run the compressor really really slowly… (But eventually our gears will eat up the efficiency instead, not to mention that electric motors are abhorrently inefficient at low speeds. So improving cooling is desired to be fair.)
Storing the thermal energy we extract from the air is more or less important depending on where we run our setup. (If our ambient has a fairly constant year round temperature, then it isn’t majorly important.) Not that a drift in temperature by a few degrees has an all that major impact on storage efficiency.
Another nice advantage of compressed air energy storage is that we could pipe out compressed air out to various industries, instead of them having less efficient compressors themselves. (I myself used to work in a factory being supplied by compressed air from an “off site” compressor facility, that also used compressors with rather good efficiency. Though, the factory had an air driven air compressor. Since the incoming air were around 40 bar, “a bit” higher than most air tools needs….)
But in the end.
Is compressed air energy storage the basket we can safely place all our eggs in?
The answer is, no. Compressed air energy storage is just one of many promising technologies that has its set of areas where it makes a lot of sense.
Advantages of compressed air storage is:
1. Low cost per kWh
2. Can be implemented nearly anywhere in the world.
3. Low self discharge
The disadvantage is that:
1. Low efficiency at current compared to batteries. (I have seen some systems around 40-70% of the energy coming out compared to going in. But some more modern systems quote efficiencies towards 85%, so that is starting to be comparable to the lower end of batteries… But this is mainly due to point 2 bellow.)
2. Its power in-/out-put is dependent on one’s compressors/motors. And this is where the real cost of this implementation exists. One can trade efficiency for power, and vice versa. Run the motors and compressors slower and they become more efficient, but if one need x amount of power, then slower isn’t always an option, unless one build more motors/compressors, but that costs more money…
Though, when it comes to wind power, then the biggest advantage of compressed air energy storage is that a wind turbine could have the compressor in it. (Removing two whole conversions from our chain. Wind -> mechanical -> electrical -> mechanical -> compression. Could just be: Wind -> mechanical -> compression. (removes the efficiency of the generator and motor. If both are 95% efficient, then its still a loss of 9.75% of the energy.))
Alexander, see my comment above. Might this be a good match for wind turbines (slow, already mechanical) at sea (minimal temperature variation heat sink)?
Using water as a heat sink has some practical advantages, but generally we can use any thermal storage medium, be it a mountain, a pile of sand, or a lake, or even a hole drilled into the ground.
But generally we want to use the same heat sink for both compression and decompression. (Or we could use a cooler one for compression and a warmer one for decompression, that will lead to a slightly larger power output.)
But the main advantage of having a compressor in a wind turbine is to get rid of the additional conversions.
Also, a lot of wind farms use underground AC transmission lines, and these are rather inefficient due to capacitive couplings between the conductors.
Also, when it comes to trying to store compressed air in the wind turbines and move them with ships, this will likely be rather inefficient. (the amounts of power a wind farm generates will fill up a ship in very short order. A pipe is logistically easier.)
How the friction losses of the pipe compares to resistiv losses in a cable is another good question. (But a nylon covered, aluminium coated, fiber glass pipe (if looking at the layers from the inside out.) of a large diameter should be both exceptionally gas tight, and have very low friction and likely be cheaper than a cable with similar resistance.)
Otherwise yes, putting a compressor in wind turbines makes a lot of sense. (and why I wrote two comments about it before even seeing yours.)
Why wind turbines doesn’t currently do this is likely due to the additional cost of having both a compressor and an air motor. (since the air motor would likely be fairly expensive all things considered, and large…) But I have seen some companies/researchers explore the concept, mainly since energy storage is frankly needed for wind/solar to be practical as a main source of energy. (wind power has historically just been used as a supplement, mainly by land owners seeing it as a secondary form of income. (unless we go back to the time when wind mills were everywhere.))
What this needs is deep equatorial seas to be efficient. Sink heat into cold deep waters, source heat from solar. Yes it could work well other places but we will have to build infrastructure to transfer thermal gradient, where as now we just waste it to the atmosphere.