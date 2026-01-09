Hackaday Podcast Episode 352: Visualizing Sound, And Windows 11 Is A Dog

This week, Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos met up over coffee to bring you the latest news, mystery sound results show, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous seven days or so.

On What’s That Sound, Kristina had no idea what was going on, but [Flippin’ Heck] knew it was a flip dot display, and won a Hackaday Podcast t-shirt! Congratulations!

After that, it’s on to the hacks and such, with not one but two ways of seeing sound. We also take a look at benchmarking various Windows releases against each other on 12-year-old hardware.

We also talk about painting on floppies and glitching out jpegs in a binary text editor. Finally, we discuss the history and safety of autopilot, and take a look at the humble time clock.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 352 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [Flippin’ Heck] who knew this was a flip dot display!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: