Hacking The Krups Cook4Me Smart Cooking Pot For Doom

With more and more kitchen utilities gaining touch screens and capable microcontrollers it’d be inconceivable that they do not get put to other uses as well. To this end [Aaron Christophel] is back with another briefly Doom-less device in the form of the Krups Cook4Me pressure cooking pot with its rather sizeable touch screen and proclaimed smarts in addition to WiFi and an associated smartphone app.

Inside is an ESP32 module for the WiFi side, with the brains of the whole operation being a Renesas R7S721031VC SoC with a single 400 MHz Cortex-A9. This is backed by 128 MB of Flash and 128 MB of RAM. The lower touch interface is handled by a separate Microchip PIC MCU to apparently enable for low standby power usage until woken up by touch.

The developers were nice enough to make it easy to dump the firmware on the SoC via SWD, allowing for convenient reverse-engineering and porting of Doom. With the touch screen used as the human input device it was actually quite playable, and considering the fairly beefy SoC, Doom runs like a dream. Sadly, due to the rarity of this device, [Aaron] is not releasing project files for it.

As for why a simple cooking pot needs all of this hardware, the answer is probably along the lines of ‘because we can’.