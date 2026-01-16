Hackaday Podcast Episode 353: Fantastic Peripherals, Fake Or Not Fake Picos, And Everything On The Steam Deck

Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they swap their favorite hacks and stories from the week. In this episode, they’ll start off by marveling over the evolution of the “smart knob” and other open hardware input devices, then discuss a futuristic propulsion technology you can demo in your own kitchen sink, and a cheap handheld game system that get’s a new lease on life thanks to the latest version of the ESP32 microcontroller.
From there they’ll cover spinning CRTs, creating custom GUIs on Android, and yet another thing you can build of out that old Ender 3 collecting dust in the basement. The episode wraps up with a discussion about putting Valve’s Steam Deck to work and a look at the history-making medical evacuation of the International Space Station.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
As always, this episode is available in DRM-free MP3.
Episode 353 Show Notes:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Simplifying The SmartKnob
- Yamato-1: The World’s First Ship With Magnetohydrodynamic Propulsion
- When Electricity Doesn’t Take The Shortest Path
- Looking At A Real Fake Raspberry Pi RP2040 Board
- An Open Source Electromagnetic Resonance Tablet
- ESP32-P4 Powers Retro Handheld After A Transplant
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
