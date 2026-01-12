Making A CRT Spin Right Round, Round, Round

If you’ve got a decent CRT monitor, you can usually adjust the settings to make sure the image scans nicely across the whole display. But what if you could rotate the whole image itself? [Jeri Ellsworth] has shown us how to achieve this with an amusing mechanical hack.
The trick behind this is simple. On a standard CRT, the deflection yoke uses magnetic coils to steer the electron beam in the X and Y axes, spraying electrons at the phosphors as needed. To rotate the display as a whole, you could do some complicated maths and change how you drive the coils and steer the electron beams… or you could just rotate the entire yoke instead. [Jeri] achieves this by putting the whole deflection yoke on a custom slip ring assembly. This allows it to receive power and signal as it rotates around the neck of the tube, driven by a stepper motor.
Amusingly, [Jeri] even found a super nifty way to drive the stepper. There are no microcontrollers or fancy driver logic here—instead, the quadrature output from a rotary encoder outputs a perfectly legible pulse train which can drive the stepper as needed. [Jeri] notes this provides a nicely instantaneous response. There’s still work to be done, too. The project is due to get a 3D-printed housing, a homing system, and some improvements to the DIY slip ring setup.
If [Jeri’s] name sounds familiar, that’s because she’s built many a grand project over the years. You might have seen her work on the C64 DTV or the breadbin keytar.
I have big plans for spinny CRT
[Thanks to Neonsystem95 for the tip!]
I feel like this can be done without moving parts…
It would involve some very difficult math though because you’d need to recalculate electron beam as it flies through magnetic field. I’m not saying it’s impossible but you’d need MATLAB license.
you have magnetic field given by X and Y coils, each having voltage proportional to X and Y coordinates of the beam. Rotating that space sounds like some basic trigonometry and/or multiplication by 2×2 matrix… you just need ADC to read 2 coil current/voltages, fast mcu to digitaly rotate the vector and DAC to drive the actual coils. you can probably put such device directly between the electronics and coils. if you are lucky enough, you can tap such device into signal just before power frontend that drives the coils to avoid having to implement the amplifier yourself…
cool you just repeated sentence 6 of this article, which says:
“To rotate the display as a whole, you could do some complicated maths and change how you drive the coils and steer the electron beams… or you could just rotate the entire yoke instead.”
The whole idea behind this project is to keeping it simple by doing it WITH moving parts. Although simple is a relative term biased by what you are familiar with.
It’s so stupid I love it! :-D
This is so incredibly irresponsible! If you do this to a color CRT you damage it permanently. And nowhere here does it say that. So you’re encouraging thousands of people to go and destroy the precious CRTs that probably took them a lot of time and effort to procure.
I think you need to expand on your reasons why it will damage a colour CRT. Especially given that the CRT in the video is colour and seems to be undamaged.
I guess they’re thinking about the beams hitting the mask. I’ve no idea how destructive this is (though it being a ‘mask’ implies not very). The TV in the video very much looks mono.
The beams hit the mask whether you rotate or not – surely? That’s why the mask is there.
I’m missing something that both of you can see though – I see red, blue, and white on the screen, which makes it colour to my eyes.
nehh… if you really think that thousands of people are going to destroy their CRT by replicating this project then I really wonder how many people do you think are reading this, have a CRT, dare to modify it, are actually willing to modify it and if so in what condition would that CRT be and what would happen with it otherwise. So I guess in the end that would be perhaps one or two… world wide.
Let’s face it, not every CRT is worth saving, projects like these actually could give them a new life, put them in the spotlights and cause other CRT’s to be noticed and saved. So in the end this project might even revive the interest in CRT’s preventing them from being thrown away.
Regarding the project, I like the out-of the box thinking here.
Many things in life are bad for your health, it’s not just CRT. According to American scientists living in a big city for 5 years is just as bad for your health as smoking a pack of cigarettes every day for 20 years.
I’ve read that (also according to American scientists living in a big city for 5 years) being hit by a CRT dropped from the 3rd floor of an average building, can be just as lethal as being hit by a medium size sea container full of cigarettes (the ones with a filter) from the 2nd floor. Although results may vary depending on wind conditions and if the TV was plugged in before being dropped. The tests results did not mention if these were color TVs.
