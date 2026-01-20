Modern cellular networks are built to serve millions upon millions of users, all while maintaining strict encryption across all communications. But earlier cellular networks were by no means so secure, as [Nostalgia for Simplicity] demonstrates in a recent video.
The video begins with an anecdote — our narrator remembers a family member who could listen in on other’s conversations on the analog AMPS phone network. This was easily achieved simply by entering a code that would put an Ericsson handset into a test mode, in which it could be switched to tune in any desired AMPS channel. Since the communications were transmitted in a purely analog manner, with no encryption of any sort, any conversation on such a network was basically entirely open for anyone to hear. The video shows a recreation of this method, using a software-defined radio to spin up a low-power, very local AMPS network. A phone call is carried out between two handsets, with a third handset able to listen in just by using the special test mode.
If you’re particularly keen to build your own first-generation AMPS phone network, just know that it’s not really allowed due to rules around spectrum allocations. Still, it’s entirely possible as we’ve covered before. It doesn’t even take much hardware in our modern SDR era.
3 thoughts on “Demonstrating The Sheer Lack Of Security In First Gen Cellular Networks”
The analog landline of the 20th century had no security, either.
In my home country, in the 90s, the T-Online Classic online service (aka BTX, Datex-J) had no encryption, either.
That wasn’t added until about the 2000s, I think.
(The service remained in use until late 2000s, mainly for online banking without requiring the unsafe internet.)
So at the time, tapping the line was possible,
a hacker in the cellar of the building could read the raw data with a modem and a terminal program.
A hacker could write down the data, re-establish the connection to the online service
and re-send the altered information of, say, a bank formular.
The only security was the obfuscation of the login data via using different
baud rate/polarity during log-on.
And the user wouldn’t even been suspicious in most cases,
because modem disconnects due to bad line quality happened sometimes.
There’s a video of a news reports.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr62RbKPy6U
German B-Netz (1972-1994) was unencrypted. 27.000 users (peak & max. limit) on a silver plate.
I don’t remember B-Net anymore,
it was before my time, but I recall that the C-Netz was still in use.
One C-Netz auto telephone, Siemens C5, was known for being modded for amateur radio use.
It could be used as 70cm band two-way radio.
http://www.oebl.de/C-Netz/Geraete/Siemens/C5/C5.html
The D-Netz (GSM) was the rising star from 1992 onwards or so.
I remember how the Motorola MicroTAC was commonly seen, as well as the old Hagenuk phones.
One had Tetris, I remember. Model MT-1200 or so. We had an MT-900..
