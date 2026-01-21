Binary And Digital Gradients For Telling Time

Creative clocks are a dime a dozen, even clocks that use binary have been created in nearly every format. [typo] promises a clever adaptation to the binary format, and it promises a more usable display. Using a combination of both traditional binary and digital gradients creates a usable and yet still nerdy fun clock.
[typo]’s clock fits the traditional binary counting method with the hours on the left side of its face. On the other hand, its right side presents a lighting gradient depending on the completion of the hour. While this is simple in principle, [typo] chose to correct what many don’t consider when deploying visual gradients. The human eye doesn’t see everything exactly as it is, which creates a rough logarithmic curve that gets corrected for in the binary/digital hybrid clock.
If you want something more mobile and still have that smidge of difficult time telling you, check out this minimalist wrist watch!
