[Yang-Hui He] Presents To The Royal Institution About AI And Mathematics

Over on YouTube you can see [Yang-Hui He] present to The Royal Institution about Mathematics: The rise of the machines.

In this one hour presentation [Yang-Hui He] explains how AI is driving progress in pure mathematics. He says that right now AI is poised to change the very nature of how mathematics is done. He is part of a community of hundreds of mathematicians pursuing the use of AI for research purposes.

[Yang-Hui He] traces the genesis of the term “artificial intelligence” to a research proposal from J. McCarthy, M.L. Minsky, N. Rochester, and C.E. Shannon dated August 31, 1955. He says that his mantra has become: connectivism leads to emergence, and goes on to explain what he means by that, then follows with universal approximation theorems.

He goes on to enumerate some of the key moments in AI: Descartes’s bête-machine, 1617; Lovelace’s speculation, 1842; Turing test, 1949; Dartmouth conference, 1956; Rosenblatt’s Perceptron, 1957; Hopfield’s network, 1982; Hinton’s Boltzmann machine, 1984; IBM’s Deep Blue, 1997; and DeepMind’s AlphaGo, 2012.

He continues with some navel-gazing about what is mathematics, and what is artificial intelligence. He considers how we do mathematics as bottom-up, top-down, or meta-mathematics. He mentions about one of his earliest papers on the subject Machine-learning the string landscape (PDF) and his books The Calabi–Yau Landscape: From Geometry, to Physics, to Machine Learning and Machine Learning in Pure Mathematics and Theoretical Physics.

He goes on to explain about Mathlib and the Xena Project. He discusses Machine-Assisted Proof by Terence Tao (PDF) and goes on to talk more about the history of mathematics and particularly experimental mathematics. All in all a very interesting talk, if you can find a spare hour!

In conclusion: Has AI solved any major open conjecture? No. Is AI beginning to help to advance mathematical discovery? Yes. Has AI changed the speaker’s day-to-day research routine? Yes and no.

