KDE Binds Itself Tightly To Systemd, Drops Support For Non-Systemd Systems

The KDE desktop’s new login manager (PLM) in the upcoming Plasma 6.6 will mark the first time that KDE requires that the underlying OS uses systemd, if one wishes for the full KDE experience. This has especially the FreeBSD community upset, but will also affect Linux distros that do not use systemd. The focus of the KDE team is clear, as stated in the referenced Reddit thread, where a KDE developer replies that the goal is to rely on systemd for more tasks in the future. This means that PLM is just the first step.

In the eyes of KDE it seems that OSes that do not use systemd are ‘niche’ and not worth supporting, with said niche Linux distros that would be cut out including everything from Gentoo to Alpine Linux and Slackware. Regardless of your stance on systemd’s merits or lack thereof, it would seem to be quite drastic for one of the major desktop environments across Linux and BSD to suddenly make this decision.

It also raises the question of in how far this is related to the push towards a distroless and similarly more integrated, singular version of Linux as an operating system. Although there are still many other DEs that will happily run for the foreseeable future on your flavor of GNU/Linux or BSD – regardless of whether you’re more about about a System V or OpenRC init-style environment – this might be one of the most controversial divides since systemd was first introduced.

Top image: KDE Plasma 6.4.5. (Credit: Michio.kawaii, Wikimedia)