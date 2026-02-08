Pendulum Powered Battery

While the average person would use a standard charger to top off their phone, [Tom Stanton] is no average man. Instead, he put mind to matter with an entire pendulum battery system.

Using the inductive effects of magnets on copper coils, [Tom] found the ability to power small components. With that in mind, the only path was forward with a much larger pendulum. A simple diode rectifier and capacitors allow for a smoother voltage output. The scale of the device is still too small to power anything insane, even the phone charging test is difficult. One thing the device can do is juice up the electromagnetic launcher he put together a couple years back to hurl an RC plane into the air.

The useful applications of pendulum power storage might not be found in nationwide infrastructure, but the application on this scale is certainly a fun demonstration. [Tom] has a particular fascination with similar projects where practical application comes second to novelty. For a perfect example of this, check out his work with air powered planes!