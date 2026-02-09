Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Height-Adjustable Key Caps

Now, we can’t call these LEGO key caps for obvious reasons, but also because they don’t actually work with standard LEGO. But that’s just fine and dandy, because they’re height-adjustable key caps that use the building block principle.

Now you could just as easily build wells as the dome shape pictured here, and I’d really like to see that one of these days.

In the caption of the gallery, [paper5963] mentions foam. As far as I’ve studied the pictures, it seems to be all 3D-printed material. If they were foam, they would likely be porous and would attract and hold all kinds of nastiness. Right?

[paper5963] says that there are various parts that add on to these, not just flat tops. There are slopes and curves, too. They are also designing these for narrow pitch, and say they are planning to release the files. Exciting!

Fold-able Keyboard Goes Anywhere

[pinya] says this is a remake of their Crabapplepad V2 into something that folds. They take it along in their backpack and use it either with a phone or a Lenovo Legion Go linux tablet. The original PCB was designed for this possibility, and now it’s a thing.

This is the same board as the CrabappleV2, but cut into three pieces and rejoined with flexy silicone wire. That stuff is already great; here’s another use case for it.

The hinges are the friction type you’d find on a laptop, so they’re strong and can stay in any position. The way they’re mounted doesn’t allow for much tenting, but it does allow for a few degrees. Otherwise, the whole thing would become unstable.

This baby has soldered brown Kailh chocs (yay!) with the diodes buried snugly beneath them. The switches were still exposed and snagging on things in the backpack, so [pinya] whipped up a nice little felt case for it.

Since there’s still enough space at the top of the board, [pinya] might add a built-in phone stand. I’m interested to see how that goes with the weight of the phone and all.

The Centerfold: These 3D-Printed Key Caps

And now for some completely different 3D-printed key caps, this time from [strings_and_tines]. These are beautiful, and I love the font of the legends and the texture of the tops. Really wish I could touch them. Evidently [strings_and_tines] was not finding key caps with large enough legends for their silakka54 and so they whipped these up using a Bambu Lab A1 with AMS to handle the two colors.

Do you rock a sweet set of peripherals on a screamin’ desk pad? Send me a picture along with your handle and all the gory details, and you could be featured here!

Historical Clackers: the Lovely Waverley

This elegant late-Victorian piece is not only beautiful to look at, it has a special place in history. The Waverley was one of only four typewriters ever produced with a rear-downstrike arrangement of type bars. Basically, the bars strike the paper from the top and rear of the machine.

In case you’re wondering, the other three with this distinction are the Brooks, the Fitch, and the North’s, which this resembles quite a lot.

So, how does a rear-downstriker operate? The main issue is feeding the paper. The inventors Edward Smith Higgins and Henry Charles Jenkins created a system that fed the sheet from the front of the platen, wound around it, and then was expelled into that lovely basket on the front, where they would become neatly coiled and out of the visual path to the platen.

The Waverley has other notable features such as a shifting system that completely disengages the lower case type bars and engages the separate, upper case type bars. So each type bar only has one character.

It also has proportional spacing, but only for the widest letters (M and W). The carriage moves a little bit further to account for their extra width.

There’s a separate Space key in the upper right that moves the carriage only the width of one character, whereas the Space bar moves it twice as far to separate the words. This last is one of those features you’d have to train yourself to do, I would think: you can simultaneously push the Space bar while typing the last letter of a word, and then you’re immediately ready to type the next word.

Unfortunately, the Waverley Type-Writer Co. disbanded after just one year of production because of a lack of working capital. It may have just been too complex and thus difficult to produce.

Finally, a Truly Modular Keyboard Complete Input System

Would you like a modular keyboard? Or would you prefer an entire input system? Dutch company Naya are back with the Connect, which looks less like a ‘sensory nightmare’ than the Create, their ergonomic modular keyboard.

I suppose it depends on your work and play. I for one would not make use of most of the mouse-like bits, but I would appreciate a tack-on 10-key thing and a set of macro keys for the other side.

And I’m sure left-handers will appreciate that the 10-key thing can go on either the left or right. But you don’t have to use it as a 10-key. It’s essentially just a second macro module with 24 keys. (Not pictured.)

I love New Atlas’ opening salvo: “This might just be the most engineered desktop gear I’ve ever come across.” Much like the ergonomic Create, the four round things are as follows: a customizable trackpad, a 40 mm trackball, a rotary encoder, and a 6-DoF spatial mouse. I will spare you their ethereal names.

The keyboard itself is a 75%, 85-key number in a unibody of machined aluminium. It has hot-swappable Kailh Choc V2s, and those keycaps are allegedly dished, but they look flat as Kansas to me. Oh, okay; if you look at the many pictures on Kickstarter, you can see the dishing.

Here’s the kicker: it doesn’t come with everything. You either go with the base keyboard and add modules, or get the Dock (the thing on the right up there with four keys and a hole) and attach modules to that. Also, it’s in the Kickstarter phase as I alluded, but it’s something like 4,000% funded already, so.

The keyboard by itself isn’t that much — $119 for early birds — and the Dock is even cheaper. But they aren’t going to ship for more than a year, so consider that.

Got a hot tip that has like, anything to do with keyboards? Help me out by sending in a link or two. Don’t want all the Hackaday scribes to see it? Feel free to email me directly.