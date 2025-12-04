Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Pretty Protoypes

Some like it flat, and there’s nothing wrong with that. What you are looking at is the first prototype of Atlas by [AsicResistor], which is still a work in progress. [AsicResistor] found the Totem to be a bit cramped, so naturally, it was time to design a keyboard from the ground up.

The case is wood, if that’s not immediately obvious. This fact is easily detectable in the lovely render, but I didn’t want to show you that here.

This travel-friendly keyboard has 34 keys and dual trackpoints, one on each half. If the nubbin isn’t your thing, there’s an optional, oversized trackball, which I would totally opt for. But I would need an 8-ball instead, simply because that’s my number.

A build video is coming at some point, so watch the GitHub, I suppose, or haunt r/ergomechkeyboards.

Flat as it may be, I would totally at least give this keyboard a fair chance. There’s just something about those keycaps, for starters. (Isn’t it always the keycaps with me?) For another, I dig the pinky stagger. I’m not sure that two on each side is nearly enough thumb keys for me, however.

The Foot Roller Scroller Is Not a Crock

Sitting at a keyboard all day isn’t great for anyone, but adding in some leg and/or foot movement throughout the day is a good step in the right direction. Don’t want to just ride a bike all day under your desk? Add something useful like foot pedals.

The Kinesis Savant pedals are a set of three foot switches that are great for macros, or just pressing Shift all the time. Trust me. But [a__b] wasn’t satisfied with mere clicking, and converted their old pedals into a Bluetooth 5.0 keyboard with a big, fat scroll wheel.

Brain-wise, it has a wireless macro keyboard and an encoder from Ali, but [a__b] plans to upgrade it to a nice!nano in order to integrate it with a Glove80.

Although shown with a NautiCroc, [a__b] says the wheel works well with socks on, or bare feet. (Take it from me, the footfeel of pedals is much more accurate with no shoes on.) Interestingly, much of the inspiration was taken from sewing machines.

As of this writing, [a__b] has mapped all keys using BetterTouchTool for app-specific action, and is out there happily scrolling through pages, controlling the volume, and navigating YouTube videos. Links to CAD and STLs are coming soon.

The Centerfold: LEGO My Ergo

This here is a Silakka 54 split keyboard with a custom LEGO case available on Thingiverse. [Flat-Razzmatazz-672] says that it isn’t perfect (could have fooled me!), but it did take a hell of a lot of work to get everything to fit right.

As you might imagine and [Flat-Razzmatazz-672] can attest, 3D printing LEGO is weird. These studs are evidently >= 5% bigger than standard studs, because if you print it as is, the LEGO won’t fit right.

Historical Clackers: the North’s was a Striking Down-striker

Although lovely to gaze upon, the North’s typewriter was a doomed attempt at creating a visible typewriter. That is, one where a person could actually see what they were typing as they typed it.

North’s achieved this feat through the use of vertical typebars arranged in a semi-circle that would strike down onto the platen from behind, making it a rear down-striker.

In order for this arrangement to work, the paper had to be loaded, coiled into one basket, and it was fed into another, hidden basket while typing. This actually allowed the typist to view two lines at a time, although the unfortunate ribbon placement obstructed the immediate character.

The story of North’s typewriter is a fairly interesting one. For starters, it was named after Colonel John Thomas North, who wasn’t really a colonel at all. In fact, North had very little to do with the typewriter beyond bankrolling it and providing a name.

North started the company by purchasing the failed English Typewriter Company, which brought along with it a couple of inventors, who would bring the North’s to fruition. The machine was made from 1892 to 1905. In 1896, North died suddenly while eating raw oysters, though the cause of death was likely heart failure. As he was a wealthy, unpopular capitalist, conspiracy theories abounded surrounding his departure.

Finally, MoErgo Released a New Travel Keyboard, the Go60

It’s true, the MoErgo Glove80 is great for travel. And admittedly, it’s kind of big, both in and out of its (very nice) custom zipper case. But you asked, and MoErgo listened. And soon enough, there will be a new option for even sleeker travel, the Go60. Check out the full spec sheet.

You may have noticed that it’s much flatter than the Glove80, which mimics the key wells of a Kinesis Advantage quite nicely.

Don’t worry, there are removable palm rests that are a lot like the Glove80 rests. And it doesn’t have to be flat –there is 6-step magnetic tenting (6.2° – 17°), which snaps on or off in seconds. The palm rests have 7-step tenting (6°-21.5°), and they come right off, too.

Let’s talk about those trackpads. They are Cirque 40 mm Glidepoints. They aren’t multi-touch, but they are fully integrated into ZMK and thus are fully programmable, so do what you will.

Are you as concerned about battery life as I am? It’s okay — the Go60 goes fully wired with a TRRS cable between the halves, and a USB connection from the left half to the host. Although ZMK did not support this feature, MoErgo sponsored the founder, [Pete], to develop it, and now it’s just a feature of ZMK. You’re welcome.

Interested? The Go60 will be on Kickstarter first, and then it’ll be available on the MoErgo site. Pricing hasn’t quite been worked out yet, so stay tuned on that front.

