Miranda’s Unlikely Ocean Has Us Asking If There’s Life Clinging On Around Uranus

If you’re interested in extraterrestrial life, these past few years have given an embarrassment of places to look, even in our own solar system. Mars has been an obvious choice since before the Space Age; in the orbit of Jupiter, Europa’s oceans have been of interest since Voyager’s day; the geysers of Enceladus give Saturn two moons of interest, if you count the possibility of a methane-based chemistry on Titan. Even faraway Neptune’s giant moon Triton probably has an ocean layer deep inside. Now the planet Uranus is getting in on the act, offering its moon Miranda for consideration in a kinda-recent study in the Planetary Science Journal.

Even if you’re into astronomy, it may seem like this is coming out of left field. “Miranda, really? What new data could we possibly have on a moon of Neptune nobody’s visited since the 1980s?” Well, none, really. This study relies on reexamining the data collected during the Voyager 2 encounter and trying to make sense of the chaotic, icy world that the space probe revealed.

The faults and other features on Miranda indicated it was geologically active at some point; this study tries to recreate the moon’s history through computer modelling to find that Miranda probably had a ≥100 km thick ocean sometime in the last 100-500 million years, and that while some of it has likely frozen since, tidal heating could very well keep a layer of liquid water within the moon’s interior. Since the moon itself is only 470 km (290 mi) in diameter, a 100km deep ocean layer would actually be a huge proportion of its volume.

Right now, the over-optimistic thinking is that “water means life”, since that’s how it seems to work on Earth. It remains to be seen if Miranda, or indeed any of the icy moons, ever evolved so much as a microbe. Aside from the supposed presence of liquid dihydrogen monoxide, there’s nothing to suggest they have. Finding out is going to take a while: even with boots — er, robots — on the ground, Mars isn’t giving up that secret easily. Still, if we’re able to discover irrefutable evidence for such extraterrestrial life, it will provide an important constraint on one term of The Drake Equation: what fraction of worlds develop life. That by itself won’t tell us “are we alone,” but it will be interesting.

Of course, even if all these worlds are barren now, they might not be for long, once our probes start visiting.

Story via Earth.com

Header image: Miranda, imaged by Voyager 2. Credit NASA/JPL-Caltech