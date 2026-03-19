Real Robot Makes Debut In Programming Game

Sometimes the right tool for the right job appears almost out of nowhere. That was certainly the case for [Jonathan] who came across an unusual but well-designed robot at a secondhand shop. The robot needed a bit of work to get back into a usable condition, but after that it was ready for use. For such a unique machine, it needed a unique place to work as well, so in this build [Jonathan] uses it as a real robot to recreate a popular board game meant to teach programming to children.

In the original board game, called Robot Turtles, there are no actual robots. Instead, players use cards to control turtles to reach objectives in much the same way that a programmer would solve a similar problem with a computer. A board game with such a name almost demands a robot, so [Jonathan] found a larger playing surface in the form of soft matting blocks, each with a number or letter, that can be assembled into a grid. To make the game, he built a Python application on top of the interface he reverse-engineered in a previous build. It handles the robot interface, control, input, and a PyGame GUI. The game can either be played in real-time, or the robot’s moves can be queued.

In addition to keyboard input, the bot can also be controlled by putting cards from the actual board game itself on an NFC reader he made. [Jonathan] has a four-year-old at home, so he hopes that all of these projects will have an impression and encourage experimentation and discovery of computers and programming.