Resin Injection CRT Cataract Surgery On Macintosh Monitor

Nothing lasts forever, but you’d think the leaded-glass face of a CRT would not be a place you’re likely to see Father Time causing failures. Alas, the particle accelerators we all lovingly stared at were very often not unitary pieces of glass: in case of implosion, safety glass was glued onto the front of the CRT. That glue will inevitably fail, as happened to the 20″ Mac-branded Triniton [Epictronics] had with a PowerPC 6100 that needed a few other repairs.

His version of cataract surgery was the most interesting. Usually cataracts are an issue for much older CRTs than the 90s-era Macintosh display featured here, but this particular display was literally pulled out of the trash and not stored well before that, so that’s probably what accounts for its accelerated aging. Usually what people do with CRT Cataracts is use heat to remove the safety glass and failing adhesive. [Epictronics] has a safer technique, however: inject fresh adhesive into the gap that’s forming around the edge of the display.

With a syringe and UV cure resin, he slowly and laboriously goes around the edge of the display to fill in the bubbles that can be reached. Luckily, the delamination on this CRT doesn’t extend very far beyond the edges, so a standard syringe tip could reach all the problem areas.

It looks good now, but if it doesn’t hold, [Epictronics] points out he can still remove the glass with the traditional hot-air technique. We hope it holds up; this is a nice technique to try if you have a CRT with the early stages of cataract delamination. For future reference, it took about one milliliter of resin to fill each square millimeter of affected area.

Having repaired the monitor by about fifteen minutes into the video, [Epictronics] spends the remaining seventeen minutes getting the Mac running with its original CD-ROM drive (that needed recapped) and a DOS compatibility card.

We’ve featured [Epictronics] repairs here before, like when he tore down and rebuilt an IBM Model F keyboard.