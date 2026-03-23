A Simple Switch For Simply Too Much Current

A switch is simple: connect two pieces of metal together and bam! Except, it’s not that simple at high currents. How much current? Just about 400 car batteries worth would certainly cause some issues. This is the issue that [Technology Hobby] hoped to fix with his clever switch design.

While many content creators are great at finding or making high-current sources (looking at you, Styropyro), their switches can’t always hold up to the abuse. [Technology Hobby] found that many of the switches used by these creators had issues based on an inconsistent and limited contact area. Making a bigger contact patch is always fairly easy; keeping those contacts from skipping can be a bit more difficult.

[Technology Hobby] found success in making a V-shaped channel formed from separated contacts where a matching contact would bridge the gap between, completing the circuit. The construction of the high-current switch was simply done with a 3D printed frame filled with concrete for stiffness.

There’s a lot of fun with high current, but sometimes you need something more practical. For those needing some practical current supply, check out this retro-modern power supply!