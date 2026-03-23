A switch is simple: connect two pieces of metal together and bam! Except, it’s not that simple at high currents. How much current? Just about 400 car batteries worth would certainly cause some issues. This is the issue that [Technology Hobby] hoped to fix with his clever switch design.
While many content creators are great at finding or making high-current sources (looking at you, Styropyro), their switches can’t always hold up to the abuse. [Technology Hobby] found that many of the switches used by these creators had issues based on an inconsistent and limited contact area. Making a bigger contact patch is always fairly easy; keeping those contacts from skipping can be a bit more difficult.
[Technology Hobby] found success in making a V-shaped channel formed from separated contacts where a matching contact would bridge the gap between, completing the circuit. The construction of the high-current switch was simply done with a 3D printed frame filled with concrete for stiffness.
There’s a lot of fun with high current, but sometimes you need something more practical. For those needing some practical current supply, check out this retro-modern power supply!
7 thoughts on “A Simple Switch For Simply Too Much Current”
halfway there. now think of a system to open it again during load. that is always the most difficult part.
Since the switch does not have melting parts fusing, should be as simple as lifting the wedge up again. Also voltage is low enough that there should be no arcing.
StyoPyro himself commented some good things on the video. TLDR, he actually had considered a design like this but while it worked great at the currents tested here, StyoPyro was pretty sure it would have some significant drawbacks at the absolutely bonkers currents he was running.
Still very cool, and definitely useful in some applications!
Since this was in response to StyroPyro and his 400 car batteries, it should be noted that his voltage was 4 or 6 times greater, not to mention his amperage was waay higher.
Principal is sound, wedging/scraping action is in fact a superior connection.
I am very curious to see how it would respond to being scaled up. Also when he started scraping it with a chisel I wondered why he didn’t use a file.
400 car batteries. 160,000 amps? How would the switch not spot-weld itself shut? 12v may not arc much but those moments while it’s shutting or opening. Also what on earth are you people doing for hobbies my god.
I would work on spring mechanisms to open and close the switch very rapidly and firmly. Reducing the time when the contacts are allowed to arc is very important. Also, what about submerging the whole assembly in some kind of dielectric fluid?
Ahem…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knife_switch
If this was used for the big battery bank, it would probably explode apart because of the concrete splitting too easily.
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