Rescuing A Pokémon Off A Pokéwalker After Losing The Game Cartridge

The Pokéwalker is a gadget that was sold alongside the Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver games for the Nintendo DS, using which you could take a Pokémon of your choice with you on a walk. Not only would you earn points while walking, but you’d be able to find items, battle wild Pokémon, etc. The Pokémon inside the device is however linked to the game cartridge. This fact turned into tragedy when [Etchy] found his old Pokéwalker with a treasured Pokémon still on it, but was forced to erase the device as he had lost the cartridge over the years.

Although he had been told repeatedly by then that it was impossible to transfer such a digital pet to a new save file, this never felt right. Although it made some sense that a specific critter would be linked to a specific save file as a level of security, there’s also the question of whether all data of the Pokémon in question would be erased from said save file.

Fortunately, [Dmitry] has reverse-engineered the Pokéwalker already, including the infrared protocol that uses the IR transceiver in the cartridge itself. As it turns out, only some basic information is sent over to the device, while the Pokémon is simply hidden in the save file, including the data that isn’t sent to the device. Case closed, right?

It would be a sad ending for those who have lost Pokémon on these devices if it was that simple, fortunately. After some digging, [Etchy] found out that the device only checks for three pieces of information to ensure that it is being accessed from a valid game session: the version (HeartGold or SoulSilver), the region (NA, JP, etc.) and the training and secret IDs.

This thus means that if you try long enough, or use an RNG manipulation hack as demonstrated, you can get a new save file created that has the exact same IDs. As long as you after that make sure that your local critter’s details in terms of species and form are the same as on the device, there’s nothing really stopping the device from happily handing over the critter’s details.

Of course, the real thing that defines a single Pokémon is its ID (PID) that defines its properties, and this is only saved in the save file. The final answer is thus that there’s no way to rescue a trapped Pokémon, as it only really exists on the cartridge that may or may not still exist in some physical form.