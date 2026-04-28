A Tube Amplifier That’s Oven Ready

The problem with tube based audio is that it has so often been hijacked by people for whom the bragging rights of having a tube amplifier outweigh the benefits, or the sheer fun of building the thing. [Bettina Neumryr] makes a speciality of building projects featured in old electronics magazines, and her latest, a tube amplifier from 1955, is a fantastic antidote to the gold-plated silliness of audiophile tube amplifiers.

Design wise it’s relatively straightforward, with a preamplifier before a two-tube transformerless splitter circuit driving a push-pull output. She dives into the circuit a little, noting its feedback circuit to the cathode of the first splitter tube. There’s an accompanying power supply, a classic tube rectifier design that incorporates a hefty low-pass filter with a giant choke.

We particularly like her choice of chassis — while it’s possible to pay silly money for a tube chassis in 2026 she’s taken a much more down to earth approach with a pair of baking trays. We’re being honest here, they look surprisingly good. Component choices are limited by what’s available so most parts come from the junk box including the output transformer which causes her issues later. There’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo about tube amplifier layout, and she wisely sidesteps some of it.

The result after a few mishaps and a bit of unintended oscillation, is an amp which shows promise, but has distortion due to that transformer. We think she’ll have no problems sourcing a better one, which should bring that distortion figure into the acceptable range. You can watch the whole video below the break, and if that’s got you hooked, you can see one of our own youthful follies.