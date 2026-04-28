Considering how integral it is to our modern way of life, you could be excused for thinking that the Global Positioning System (GPS) is a product of the smartphone era. But the first satellites actually came online back in 1978, although the system didn’t reach full operational status until April of 1995. While none of the active GPS satellites currently in orbit are quite that old, several of them were launched in the early 2000s — and despite a few tweaks and upgrades, their core technology isn’t far removed from their 1990s era predecessors.

But in the coming years, that’s finally going to change. Just last week, the tenth GPS III satellite was placed in orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Once it’s properly configured and operational, it will join its peers to form the first complete “block” of third-generation GPS satellites. Over the next decade, as many as 22 revised GPS III satellites are slated to take their position over the Earth, eventually replacing all of the aging satellites that billions of people currently rely on.

So what new capabilities do these third-generation GPS satellites offer, and why has it taken so long to implement needed upgrades in such a critical system?

GPS Is Good, But Could Be Better

To understand the future of GPS, it’s helpful to look at its past. Developed by the United States military during the Cold War, what we now call GPS was originally known as Navigation System with Timing and Ranging (NAVSTAR). While the intent was always to allow civilian use of NAVSTAR, the equipment necessary to receive the signal and get a position was cumbersome and expensive.

There was little public interest in the system until Korean Air Lines Flight 007 was shot down in 1983 after mistakenly entering the Soviet Union’s airspace. With the lifesaving potential of NAVSTAR clearly evident, pressure started building on the industry to develop smaller and more affordable receivers — GPS as we know it was born.

That the development of such devices was possible in the first place was thanks to the design of NAVSTAR. Each satellite in the constellation broadcasts a timed radio signal which receivers on the ground use to compute their distance from the source. By comparing the signals from multiple satellites, a receiver can plot its position without the need for any local infrastructure. Since the process is entirely one-way, the can could be freely used by any device can can receive and decode the signal.

But while this operational simplicity was key to the proliferation of cheap ubiquitous GPS receivers, there’s certainly room for improvement given more modern technology. When NAVSTAR was designed knowing where a receiver was located within a radius of a few meters was more than sufficient, but today there’s a demand for greater accuracy by both civilian and military users. Given the essentially incalculable value of GPS to the global economy, improving reliability is also paramount. Not only has GPS jamming and spoofing become trivial, but even without the involvement of bad actors, legacy GPS struggles in urban environments.

Plans to deliver improved performance in these areas have been in the works for decades, with the United States Congress first authorizing the work on what would become GPS III all the way back in 2000. But when working on a system so critical that even a few minutes of downtime could put the entire planet into turmoil, such changes don’t come easy.

Can You Hear Me Now?

While modern GPS receivers are more sensitive than those in the past, there’s simply no getting over the fact that signals coming from a satellite more than 20,000 kilometers away will be by their very nature weak. So not only is it relatively easy for adverse environmental conditions to block or hinder the signal, but it doesn’t take much to override the signal with a local transmitter if somebody is looking to cause trouble.

As such, one of the key goals of the GPS III program was to deliver higher transmission power. This will lead to better reception for all GPS users across the board, but the new satellites also offer some special modes that offer even greater performance.

In addition to the backwards compatible signals transmitted by GPS III satellites, there’s also a new “Safety of Life” signal. This signal is transmitted at a different frequency, 1176 MHz, and at a higher power, so compatible receivers should hear it come in at approximately 3 dB above the “classic” signal. It’s intended primarily for high-performance applications such as aviation, but as compatible receivers get cheaper, it will start to show up in more devices.

These improvements should be enough for civilian use, but the military has higher expectations and operates under more challenging conditions. In such cases, future GPS III satellites will come equipped with a high-gain directional antenna that can project a “spot beam” signal anywhere on Earth. For receivers located within the beam, which is estimated to be a few hundred kilometers in diameter, the received signal from the satellite will be boosted by up to 20 dB. In contested environments, this should make it far more resistant to jamming and spoofing.

Speaking New Languages

The new signals being transmitted by GPS III satellites won’t just be louder than their predecessors, they’ll gain some new features as well.

For one thing, GPS III satellites will transmit a standardized signal known as L1C which offers interoperability with other global navigation systems such as Europe’s Galileo, China’s BeiDou, the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), and Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System. In theory a compatible receiver will be able to process signals from any combination of these systems simultaneously, improving overall performance.

The new satellites will also support the L2C signal. While this signal was technically available on earlier generation satellites, it’s still not considered fully operational and its adoption is expected to accelerate as more GPS III satellites come online. Compared with the legacy GPS protocol, L2C offers improved faster acquisition of signal, better error correction, and a more capable packet format.

To make GPS III transmissions even more secure, the military is also getting their own signal known as M-code. As you might expect, little is publicly known about M-code currently, but it’s a safe bet that it utilizes encryption and other features to make it more difficult for adversaries to create spoofed transmissions. For what it’s worth, a recent press release from the US Space Force claims that the use of M-code makes the next-generation GPS satellites “three-times more accurate and eight times more resistant to jamming than the previous constellation.”

Testing Out New Toys

Although all ten GPS III satellites are now in orbit, that doesn’t mean the constellation is complete. Starting in 2027, a new fleet of revised satellites known as GPS IIIF will start launching. They will take the lessons learned from the initial GPS III deployment to create a smaller, lighter, and more efficient platform that should have a service life of at least 15 years.

They’ll also include new in-development equipment that wasn’t quite ready for deployment when the current GPS III satellites were being assembled. This includes optical reflectors that will allow ground stations to more accurately track the position of each satellite, laser data links that will allow high-speed communication between satellites, and an improved atomic clock known as the Digital Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standard (DRAFS).

Of course, the vast majority of the people who use GPS every day will never be aware of all the changes and improvements happening behind the scenes. When they get a new phone with a GPS III-compatible receiver, they may notice that their navigation app locks on a bit faster or that the position shown on the screen is a little closer to where they are actually standing, but only if they are particularly attentive. But that’s entirely by design — the most important aspect of implementing GPS III is making the whole process as invisible as possible.