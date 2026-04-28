Hackaday Europe: Last Round Of Speakers, Workshops

If you don’t already have your tickets to Hackaday Europe, pick them up now. The clock is ticking! Today, we’d like to announce our keynote speaker, the remainder of our featured talks, and two more workshops. (And if you want workshop tickets, which always go fast, get those soon!)
Hackaday Europe is super excited to welcome back Hackaday Superfriend [Sprite_tm] to kick off the event with a keynote talk on how he made a retrogaming PC from bare silicon. Don’t miss it.
Jeroen Domburg
Building a retro-PC…From Components
What if you could build a retro-gaming PC from bare chips? No emulation. No ancient hardware. Jeroen walks through designing a compact 486 SBC with modern amenities, starting from the silicon up.
Edwin Hwu
PlayStation 4 to Psychometer: Skin Nanotexture Biometrics
Turn a PlayStation 4 optical pickup into a high-speed dermal atomic force microscope. Edwin shows how hardware hacking and deep learning combine to assess skin conditions and potentially detect stress non-invasively.
Erin Kennedy
Outdoors with Robots: Adventures and Lessons Learned
Ten years of taking robots into the real outdoors, through sand, mud, and wildfire zones. Erin shares what happens when nature-inspired machines meet nature itself, and what she’s learned building them.
Stephen Coyle
Making physically intuitive electronic instruments
Our physical intuitions about inertia, momentum, and gravity shape how we play instruments. Stephen explores what happens when digital instruments simulate these properties and what new musical possibilities emerge.
Sylvain Huet
Bare metal made easy
As tech grows more opaque, there’s an urgent need to return to simple, hackable systems. Sylvain presents an ambient computing vision; devices that blend into life rather than dominate it.
Alex Ren
Hack Club: How to get 2000 teenagers hacking their own hardware projects
A 3D printer made of Lego. DOOM running in a PDF. These are Hack Club projects built by teenagers. Alex shares the tools, culture, and community behind hardware hacking at scale for young makers.
Michael Wiebusch
Build a Cable Modem for your Arduino. For 2 Euros. But it’s not a Modem.
Electric signals travel in two directions in a coaxial cable, and they don’t mix on the way. Michael explains transmission line theory and demonstrates why it matters for RF and high-speed digital design.
Anders Nielsen
High Performance SDR on the cheap
RF, high-speed USB, analog chaos. Building a 20MHz continuous bandwidth, 3GHz-capable SDR without breaking a $50 BOM, achievable with a single FPGA on a carrier board.
Federico Terraneo
Fluid kernels and how to optimize C++ for microcontrollers
A 20-minute tour of the fluid kernel architecture, the Miosix RTOS as a practical implementation, and 18 years of hard-won tips for writing efficient C++ on microcontrollers.
Benjaminas Sulcas
Fault injection 101
A hands-on workshop covering the basics of hardware fault injection, power glitching, EMFI, and practical comparisons of tools available to hardware security researchers and curious makers.
Davide Gomba
Let’s Mesh!
A practical dive into mesh networking with Meshtastic and Reticulum; installing, configuring, and communicating across decentralized mesh programs. Leave with hands-on experience and a new view of off-grid connectivity.
If you’re joining us and you’re not on the list above, you can still take the stage! We’ll have time for seven-minute Lightning Talks, hopefully enough for everyone. So bring your hack and bring a story. We want to hear it.
[If you read this far, you probably want tickets. Just sayin’.]
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