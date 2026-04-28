Hackaday Europe: Last Round Of Speakers, Workshops

If you don’t already have your tickets to Hackaday Europe, pick them up now. The clock is ticking! Today, we’d like to announce our keynote speaker, the remainder of our featured talks, and two more workshops. (And if you want workshop tickets, which always go fast, get those soon!)

Hackaday Europe is super excited to welcome back Hackaday Superfriend [Sprite_tm] to kick off the event with a keynote talk on how he made a retrogaming PC from bare silicon. Don’t miss it.