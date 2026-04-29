How To Kill Humidity Sensors With Humidity

An often overlooked section in the datasheets for popular humidity sensors like the BME280 and DHT22 is the ‘non-condensing humidity’ bit, which puts an important constraint on which environments you can use this sensor in. This was the painful lesson that [Mellow Labs] recently had to learn when multiple of such sensors had kicked the bucket after being used in a nicely steamed-up bathroom. Fortunately, it introduced him to sensors that are rated for use in condensing humidity environments, such as the SHT40 that’s demonstrated in the video.

This particular sensor is made by Sensirion, and as we can see in the datasheet it features a built-in heater that allows it to keep working even in a condensing environment. This heater has three heating levels which are controlled via the I2C interface, though duration is limited to one second in order to prevent overheating the sensor.

Of note is that you cannot take measurements while the heater is operating, and its use obviously increases power draw significantly. This then mostly leaves when to turn on the heater as an exercise to the engineer, with [Mellow Labs] opting to start the heater when relative humidity hit 70% as a conservative choice.

In the comments to the video other options for suitable sensors were pitched, including the Bosch BME690 which is similarly rated for condensing environments. All of which condenses down to the importance of reading the datasheet for any part that you intend to use in possibly demanding environments.